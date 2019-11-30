The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team broke a two-game losing skid in a big way, stopping Presentation College 102-49 Friday evening in a non-conference game and the Hardrockers home opener at the King Center.
The 'Rockers improved their overall record to 3-4 on the season meeting little resistance en rout to a 53-point victory. The last time Mines scored in double digits was back on Nov. 20, 2015, against Oglala Lakota College (102-64).
After ttaking a 21-point advantage in the first half, 53-32, the Hardrockers outscored the Saints 49-17, over the final 20 minutes. Mines shot 53.5 percent from the field Friday, making good on 38-of-71 attempts, including 6-of-21 from 3-point range. They also converted 20-of-24 from the free-throw line.
Presentation College made good on 18-of-52 from the field for 35.6 percent, including 5-of-13 from downtown and were 8-of-11 from the foul line.
Mines hauled in 43 rebounds, notched 15 assists, 10 steals and six blocked shots. The Saints tallied 23 rebounds, had five assists and two steals.
The 'Rockers also only committed six turnovers on the night while PC racked up 19.
Individually, Allec Williams paced the 'Rockers with 20 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Tristan Von Nieda tacked on 16 points, had five rebounds and one blocked shot.
Wilfred Dickson had a double-double in the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal. Jack Fiddler and Alejandro Rama both contributed with 12 markers and Logan Elers added 11 points in the winning effort.
Mines returns to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference next weekend in Utah at Dixie State and Westminster.