'Rockers set for round two at RMAC

The old sports adage states that it is hard to beat a team three times during the season.
South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball coach Eric Glenn isn't buying it. He's more into the one-game-at-a-time theory.
"The big things for us is we want to play well. It's how we've approached it every game," said Glenn before Thursday afternoon's practice. "Even with the BH game, we didn't talk about, 'Hey, it's the third time and they beat us twice; it is hard beating a team three times.' We just don't believe in that. We believe that every game has its own merit."
Yet, South Dakota School of Mines did kind of prove that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season Tuesday when the Hardrockers toppled the co-regular season champions and No. 2 seed Black Hills State University 80-71 in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament in Spearfish. The Yellow Jackets had won the two previous games against the 'Rockers, including a 59-58 decision just last Friday night in Rapid City.
Now the Hardrockers, who have qualified for the RMAC tournament for the first time in school history, have to disprove that old adage Friday night when they face Colorado School of Mines in the conference semifinals at Dixie State (5 p.m.) in St. George, Utah.
South Dakota Mines, the tournament's No. 7 seed, earned two wins over Colorado Mines during the regular season, defeating the Orediggers 84-69 at home on Jan. 17 and 78-73, on Feb. 22 in Golden, Colo.
The Orediggers (No. 3 seed) defeated No. 6 New Mexico Highlands 73-66 in Golden.
The Hardrockers enter the semifinals with a 17-12 overall record and 13-9 mark in the RMAC. In Tuesday's win, senior Allec Williams (22 points) and sophomore Mitchell Sueker (16 points) led the way. Williams leads Mines in scoring at 16.8 points a game, with Sueker adding 14.7 and senior Logan Elers 11.2. The Hardrockers hold opponents to 65.7 points per game and .438 shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
For the Diggers, Mason Baker leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game and is averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.3 rpg.) and assists (3.2 apg.). Brendan Sullivan is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a team-best 1.5 steals per game. Michael Glen scores 12.3 points per night with a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game and leads the RMAC with 1.6 blocks per night.
"We know each other really well," Glenn said. "It is just a matter of who does a better job of preparing their players. It comes down to players making plays."
The key for the Hardrockers this season has been confidence. Glenn said that even through they are a newcomer to the tournament, he feels they can play with anybody.
That includes in defeat. Of the team's nine losses, five were by five points or less.
"Most of our losses have been battles, so we've been in every game," he said. "We've been fortunate that we've had some games that were lop-sided in the right direction, in our favor. For us again, we just need to focus on us and not worry about what everybody else says. The bottom line is to treat this just like any other game."
The tournament as a whole has been a positive experience for the Hardrockers.
"It's always your goal, to play in the postseason, and then you want to go in a make a run," Glenn said. "That's what is great about the postseason, anybody can get hot. I really like how we are playing, and I think we're playing our best basketball of the year. Yet, I don't think it is the best that we can play. There's always room for improvement, but we're reaching the top at a very fine time right now."
The other semifinal Friday night will pit top seed Dixie State against No. 4 Colorado Mesa at 7 p.m. The Trailblazers, the 23rd-ranked team in the country, took out No. 8 Regis University 84-71 and Mesa just got by (No.5) UCCS, 69-66.
The RMAC championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in St. George.