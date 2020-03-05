'Rockers set for round two at RMAC

The Orediggers (No. 3 seed) defeated No. 6 New Mexico Highlands 73-66 in Golden.

The Hardrockers enter the semifinals with a 17-12 overall record and 13-9 mark in the RMAC. In Tuesday's win, senior Allec Williams (22 points) and sophomore Mitchell Sueker (16 points) led the way. Williams leads Mines in scoring at 16.8 points a game, with Sueker adding 14.7 and senior Logan Elers 11.2. The Hardrockers hold opponents to 65.7 points per game and .438 shooting.

For the Diggers, Mason Baker leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game and is averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.3 rpg.) and assists (3.2 apg.). Brendan Sullivan is averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a team-best 1.5 steals per game. Michael Glen scores 12.3 points per night with a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game and leads the RMAC with 1.6 blocks per night.

"We know each other really well," Glenn said. "It is just a matter of who does a better job of preparing their players. It comes down to players making plays."

The key for the Hardrockers this season has been confidence. Glenn said that even through they are a newcomer to the tournament, he feels they can play with anybody.

That includes in defeat. Of the team's nine losses, five were by five points or less.