The South Dakota School of Mines football team picked up its first win of the season with a couple of second-half defensive scores to stop Simon Fraser University 26-7 Saturday night in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
The Hardrockers never trailed and led 13-7 at halftime, before getting two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the second half.
Will Carroll got the first interception less than three minutes in the third quarter when he picked off Simon Fraser quarterback Brandon Niksich and ran it back from 17 yards out.
With a little over five minutes remaining in the game, Dominick Jackson took away a Niksich pass and rambled home 69 yards with a spectacular run-back and the Mines defense cruised to the win.
The Hardrockers got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Toby Smith to Ira Murphey. Smith was making his first career start for Mines.
Enis Stefa then hit a pair of field goals in the second quarter, from 38 and 40 yards to put the 'Rockers up 13-0.
Simon Fraser scored on the last play pf the half on a 30-yard p[ass from Niksich to Rysen Johnson.
Offensively, Mines finished with 380 total yards., to 339 for the Clan. Ahmad Lewis led the way on the ground with 94 yards on 23 carries, while Kaleb Roth added 83 yards on 15 rushes.
Smith finished 15-of-28 passing for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Mines, 1-2, returns home Saturday to host Dixie State at 6 p.m.
Fort Lewis slips past Chadron State
Fort Lewis College held off a Chadron State second half comeback to stop the Eagles 37-30 on Ray Dennison Memorial Field in Durango, Colo., on Saturday.
CSC fell to 1-2 (1-2 RMAC) with the loss while Fort Lewis improved to 2-1 (2-1 RMAC).
After a scoreless first quarter, fort Lewis led 16-6 at halftime on a 30-yard field goal by Hogan Keasler, an 11-yard TD pass from Jake Lowery to Isaac Leppke and a 5-yard fumbled recovery for a score.
Dalton Holst then hit Tevon Wright for a 25-yard TD pass to get on the board. Holst then connected to Brandon Fullerton from 40 yards to open the second half for cut the lead to 16-13.
But Fort Lewis got two straight scores -- a fumble recovery in the end zone by Tim Paogofie and a 40-yard recovery by Blayke De La Rosa for a 30-13 lead.
The Eagles came back as Holst led a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive that ended in Wright's second touchdown catch of the day, a nearly identical 27-yarder with about 40 seconds remaining in the period.
Holst then scored on a 9-yard run and Colton Dolder's 25-yard field goal tied the game at 30-30.
Lowry then got the game-winner on a 1-yard TD run after a pass interference penalty kept the drive alive.
Jackrabbits roll past Southern Utah
BROOKINGS — Pierre Strong scored two touchdowns and the South Dakota State special teams blocked three kicks as the Jackrabbits beat Southern Utah 43-7 on Saturday night.
Strong had 11 carries for 85 yards and a score and added a 45-yard touchdown catch. J'Bore Gibbs completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for South Dakota State (2-1), which came in ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches poll.
After forcing the Jackrabbits to punt on the game's opening drive, Southern Utah (1-2) drove to the SDSU 36 where, on fourth-and-5, Thomas Duckett was stopped for a 4-yard loss. On the next play, Gibbs connected with Cade Johnson for a 23-yard gain and, three plays later on fourth-and-3, hit Johnson again, this time for a 30-yard touchdown.
Mikey Daniel scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and C.J. Wilson's 8-yard TD run with three minutes left in the first half made it 21-0.
Chris Helbig scored on a 1-yard keeper to get the Thunderbirds on the board just before halftime but, on the first drive of the second half, South Dakota State's Jaxon Janke blocked a punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
South Dakota beats Northern Colorado 14-6
GREELEY, Colo. — Austin Simmons passed for 185 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and South Dakota won its first game of the year 14-6 over Northern Colorado.
Simmons also ran 17 times for 63 yards for the Coyotes (1-3). Kai Henry added 60 yards rushing on nine carries.
South Dakota opened the scoring in the second quarter on Simmons' 10-yard TD pass to Connor Herrmann.
Milo Hall's 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the third quarter for the Bears (0-4). Patrick Nassiat's extra point attempt was blocked and Northern Colorado trailed 7-6.
Ben Klett barreled into the end zone on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 14-6 for the Coyotes.
Tulsa holds off Wyoming with late TD, 24-21
TULSA, Okla. — Shamari Brooks' 19-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery at the 3-yard line lifted Tulsa past Wyoming 24-21 in a wild final four minutes to snap the Cowboys' seven-game win streak on Saturday.
Trailing the entire second half, Wyoming (3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter and Sean Chambers' 15-yard run boosted the Cowboys back into the lead, 21-14, with 5:25 left in the game.
Tulsa (2-2) answered with a lightning 75-yard drive, capped by Brooks' 19-yard score to lead 24-21 with 3:26 remaining.
Wyoming threatened once again when Sean Chambers completed a fourth-and-9 pass to Rome Weber for 34 yards and a first down at the 10. Two plays later, Cooper Edmiston hit Chambers at the 3 and forced a fumble, recovered by Reggie Robinson III with 50 seconds left on the clock.