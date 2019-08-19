Kane Grant took top honors in bull riding and Talon Elshere won the saddle brown crown during the 48th South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo was held Aug. 16-18 in Fort Pierre.
Grant of Whitewood qualified and competed in senior boys bull riding. Grant, a senior at Sturgis Brown high school, put together two successful rides and finished third overall. He placed first in the first go-round and won the Dallas Heninger Memorial High-Point Ride buckle.
Elshere of Hereford won the champion’s saddle in senior boys saddle bronc riding. Elshere, a high school junior at Sturgis Brown, finished first in the opening go-round of competition and won the Casey Tibbs Memorial High Point Ride buckle in the Senior Boys Saddle Bronc Riding.
Clint Donaldson of Sturgis finished as the reserve champion senior boys saddle bronc riding. Donaldson, a senior at Sturgis Brown high school, won the second go-round of the competition.
South Dakota is one of two states in the nation with an organized 4H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4H Rodeo Champions and competitors.
A total of 1,173 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2019 4H rodeo season, and 555 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo