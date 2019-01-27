Try 1 month for 99¢

Rodeo

2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners

Bareback

No qualified rides

Breakaway Roping

1. Lexi McCoy, Hermosa 3.67; 2. Shania Larive, Sturgis 4.11; 3. Sierra Lee Rhame, N.D. 4.23; 4. Mikenzy Miller, Faith 4.32

Tie Down Roping

1. Tanner Fite, Hermosa 11.25; 2. Linkyn Petersek, Colome 16.19; 3. Ty Moser, Wolsey 16.28; 4. Brayden Price, Red Owl 17.16

Goat Tying

1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo 7.82; 2. Sage Gabriel, Quinn 7.88; 3. Shelby Lang, Chancellor 9.44; 4. Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre 9.65

Saddle Bronc

1. Cash Wilson, Wall 75; No other qualified rides

Steer Wrestling

No qualified times

Barrel Race

1. Tatum Carey, Huron 13.048; 2. Wacey Brown, Piedmont 13.129; 3. Megan Vanliere, Pierre 13.624; 4. Keisha Rayhill, Martin 13.748

Pole Bending

1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree 20.16; 2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point 20.58; 3. Chloe Herren, Crooks 20.65; 4. Sidney Hanson, Faith 20.71

Team Roping

1. Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs and Chance Derner, New Underwood, 9.29; 2.  Rio Nutter, Rapid City and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis,  12.18; 3. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche and Tee Mcamis, Belle Fourche, 23.29; 4. Connor Lehman, Groton and Sage Bach, Florence, 30.74

Bull Riding

1. Stran Smith, Lantry 79; 2. Hudson Johnson, Kadoka 75; No other qualified rides

