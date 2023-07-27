DEADWOOD — The Days of '76 Rodeo left an impression on Chance Schott at a young age.

The McLaughlin bull rider hung a Days of ‘76 poster on his wall when he was seven years old and dreamed of one day competing in Deadwood.

Schott competed on Day 1 of the PRCA rodeo Wednesday and once again made the most of his opportunity with a host of family and friends in the grandstand.

The 24 year old put on a show as the final competitor of the night. He finished the opening night with an 89-point ride and trotted out of the arena with his head held high atop the leaderboard.

“I love this place and it’s a hometown feel,” Schott said. “That poster still hangs in my room to this day and I look at it every day. That red 76 burns an image in your mind.”

Schott won the bull riding title at Days of 76 in 2022 and always seems to bring his best stuff when he competes close to home.

He currently ranks 26th in the world and has earned $47,024 on the dirt this year. This season he won the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D., the Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Bulls and the Rodeo Rapid City bull riding title.

“It means the world to me whenever I come back to the Badlands Circuit and South Dakota especially,” Schott said. “I always have so many friends and family, shoot even high school teachers, that always come out and support me.”

While Schott is content to see friendly faces in the crowd it means more to give his supporters what they came to see, eight seconds at a time.

“It means the world when you’re able to defy the odds and conquer a 2,000-pound animal,” he said. “Then all your friends and family are there to help celebrate with you. There’s no greater feeling.”

The animal Schott conquered on Wednesday night was 630 BH, an NFR-quality bull that showcased his power in front of a full house in the Northern Black Hills.

Schott used to put in a lot of research time on his stock before a ride, but felt like he started predicting too much. He still takes advice on the quality of his animal as he tries to take it one step at a time.

The strategy obviously paid off on Night 1.

“When you’re riding you block out a lot of the other stuff that’s going on,” he said. “But as soon as you get that eight seconds I can hear everybody cheering. Reality hits again and you’re on cloud nine.”

Leaderboard

Bareback

1. Orin Larson (Inglis, MB), 85 points

2. Gauge McBride (Kearney, Neb.), 80 points

Saddle Bronc

1. Lefty Holeman (Visalia, Calif.), 85.5 points

2. Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta), 82.5

Bull Riding

1. Chance Schott (McLaughlin, S.D.), 89

2. Jordan Hansen (Amisk, Alberta), 86

Barrel Racing

1. Cindy Smith (Lovington, N.M.), 17.8 seconds

2. Kayla Costa (Tolar, Texas), 17.81 seconds

3. Laura Motes (Llano, Texas), 17.91 seconds

T4. Summer Kosel (Glenham, S.D.), 17.97 seconds

T4. Hallie Fulton (Miller, S.D.), 17.97

Tie Down Roping, Second Go

1. King Pickett (Weatherford, Texas), 7.9 seconds

2. Riley Webb (Denton, Texas), 8.1 seconds

3. Chet Weitz (London, Texas), 8.5 seconds

4. Shane Hanchey (Lulphur, La, 8.6 seconds

5. Taylor Santos (Creston, Calif.), 8.6 seconds

Steer Wrestling, Second Go

1. Darnell Henderson (Damascus, Texas), 3.5 seconds

2. Jacob Talley (Keatchie, La.), 3.7 seconds

T3. Rowdy Parrot (Mamou, La.), 3.8 seconds

T3. Will Lummus (Byhalic, Miss.), 3.8 seconds

T3. Dirk Tavenner (Rigby, Idaho), 3.8 seconds

Team Roping, Second Go

1. Jake Orman and Corey Hendrick, 3.8 seconds

2. Clint Summers and Jake Long, 4 seconds

3. Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin, 4.5 seconds

T3. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, 4.5 seconds