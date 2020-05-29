Roisum brothers set for tennis at Northwestern College

On why he chose Northwestern: "It's a great college. I did a campus visit last spring of my junior year. I was impressed by the whole thing — the campus, the staff, the students there. I was super impressed with everything there, and I am super excited to attend there in the fall."

On playing tennis on the collegiate level: "I'm excited to play tennis at the next level. I've been playing since I was a little kid, my dad has taught me since I could barely hold a racket. It's been tough missing out on my senior season. It motivates me to get out and keep hitting, and getting better."

On what he plans to major in: Jack is thinking about something in business.

Noah Roisum, tennis, Northwester College

On why he chose Northwestern: "We weren't set for sure on going to the same college, but we were both looking for the same thing, so naturally we landed on the same place. It is a bonus for sure that we get to go to the same place."

On playing tennis on the collegiate level: "I'm excited about the next level of competition to keep improving my game. I just want to get better and have some higher competition."

On what he plans to major in: Noah said he is officially undecided, but he is looking into international business or political science.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0