The Sioux Falls Roosevelt golf team topped the rest of 16-team field at the Yankton Invitational Friday afternoon.
Roosevelt took the top spot with 309, while Yankton earned second with 314 and Sioux Falls O’Gorman won a tie breaker for third over Rapid City Stevens with 321.
The Raiders took fourth with 321, Spearfish finished in a three way tie for ninth with 355, Rapid City Central was 14th with 385 and Douglas rounded out the team scores in 16th with 443.
Jack Lundin of Roosevelt earned medalist honors by shooting a 70, followed by Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Ben Daane of Stevens with 75.
Adam Salter of Stevens finished in a tie for ninth with 79, while teammate Jonah Swartz tied for 12th with 80.
The top finisher for Spearfish was Sam Grout, who tied for 21st with 82, while Alex Duran led the way for Central with a tie for 34th with 86.
Derrick Brown paced the Patriots with a tie for 59th (94).
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 1, STURGIS 0: Rapid City Stevens scored in the first half and held off the Scoopers for a win Friday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The Raiders scored their lone goal of the match in the 24th minute when Kylee Bennett took a pass from Leah Arnold and found the back of the net.
Stevens was on the attack a majority of the match as they outshot Sturgis 16-0, 10 of which were on goal.
Goalkeeper Morgan Jost kept the Scoopers in the match as she turned the Raiders away on nine of their ten shots on goal.
“I have to give credit to Sturgis for the way they played and the way they are coached,” Stevens coach Luis Usera said. “It was 1-0 and they didn’t get any shots off, but it was still 1-0. They really did a great job.”
The Raiders (4-1-2) will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Scoopers (4-3-1) travel to Spearfish.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS 0: Rapid City Stevens overpowered Sturgis 3-0 Friday night, scoring all three goals on well-timed combination efforts.
The Raiders, 4-1-2, scored in the ninth minute on a Zack Williams header off a corner kick by teammate Ross Moriarty.
Williams set up the Raiders’ second goal in the 34th minute, sprinting upfield deep into the Scoopers’ end before laying a nice cross pass into freshman classmate and teammate Sam Tschetter.
The Raiders scored on another combination between teammates in the 66th minute when Blake Middleton fielded a cross pass from Rex Wiebe and scored.
Rapid City Stevens will host St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Sturgis (5-3-0) is at Spearfish.
Volleyball
NEW UNDERWOOD 3, LYMAN 0: The Tigers remained unbeaten with a three-set win over the Raiders Thursday night.
New Underwood rolled to a 25-9, 25-16 and 25-16 victory.
No other results were available.
New Underwood, 5-0, is at Dupree Saturday night, while Lyman, 1-5, is at the Philip tournament Saturday.
High School Tennis
Raiders win three at Brandon Valley Jamboree
The Rapid City Stevens tennis team earned a trio of victories at the Brandon Valley Jamboree on Friday.
The Raiders defeated Harrisburg 7-2 to open the day, followed it with a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls Washington and closed it out with a 6-3 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Abby Sherrill had a big day in singles action as she picked up a trio of wins in Flight 5.
Sherill kicked off the day with a 10-1 victory over Paige Miller of Harrisburg, defeated Lauren Betsworth of Roosevelt (6-0, 6-0) and dropped Anna Anderson of Washington, 6-3, 6-4.
The Raiders (12-3) will play Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O'Gorman today starting with Lincoln at 8 a.m.
Cobblers drop two in Watertown
Rapid City Central had a tough day in Watertown as it lost matches to Watertown and Brookings Friday afternoon.
In the first matchup of the day, the Cobblers were shutout by Watertown, before dropping a 6-3 decision to Brookings later in the day.
Lindsey Pfingston won both of her matches against Brookings, defeating Lynn Foster 10-0 in Flight 2 singles, followed by a 10-3 win over Foster and Skyler Ness with doubles teammate Harper Keim in Flight 1.
Rapid City Central will be back in action today when they take on Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington starting at 9 a.m.
College Volleyball
Hardrockers split at Huskies Classic
The South Dakota School of Mines women's volleyball team split matches Friday during the Best Western Plus Kelly Inn Huskies Volleyball Classic hosted by St. Cloud State.
Mines fell to the University of Minnesota - Duluth 3-0, but rebounded in convincing fashion to take down Bemidji State 3-0.
In the afternoon session, SD Mines defeated BSU, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23.
Dana Thomson led the Hardrockers with 15 kills, Caryn Hazard had 12 kills and Shyann Bastian led the team with 15 assists.
In the first match of the day UMD defeated SD Mines, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-15.
Thomson led the offense with nine kills and Bastian finished with 10 assists.
The Hardrockers (2-4) will play Lake Superior State today at noon, followed by a matchup with University of Minnesota Crookston at 4 p.m.
Yellow Jackets drop two to open Chap Classic
The Black Hills State volleyball team opened the Chap Classic with a pair of losses as it suffered a 3-0 loss to the University of Texas-Permian Basin, and a 3-1 defeat to Lubbock Christian.
In the first match, UTPB won 25-21, 25-15 and 25-17, while Lubbock Christian won its match, 28-26, 20-25, 25-19 and 26-18.
Laurel Lech led the way for BHSU with 49 total assists on the day, 32 of which came in her matchup with Lubbock Christian.
Sierra Ward paced the Yellowjackets with nine kills in the first match, while Madison Hoopman led with 13 in the second.
Black Hills State (2-4) plays Pittsburg state today at 8 a.m., before facing off with Southwestern Oklahoma State at 2 p.m.