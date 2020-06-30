Rosencranz coming around for Bismarck
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rosencranz coming around for Bismarck

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Augie's Rosencranz homers, drives in five in Larks' win

During the abbreviated college baseball season, Jaxon Rosencranz popped a home run in half the games he played for Augustana.

The long balls have been a little slower to come this summer for the Larks' outfielder, but the Spearfish native got on the board Sunday.

Rosencranz clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning in the Larks' 13-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose at Municipal Ballpark. Rosencranz, who hit six homers in 12 games for Augie before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus, had five RBIs Sunday as he looks to shake off a slow start.

"I started out pretty slow. I haven't been seeing the ball well, but hopefully today gets me going in the right direction," Rosencranz said.

Getting back into the swing of the things after having more than three months off has understandably taken time.

"I've tried to take it slow and be patient," Rosencranz said. "I knew it'd be a process getting back into it and seeing the ball well. I'm just trying to have good bats and be consistent."

Rosencranz went 2-for-4 as the Larks and Bull Moose combined to pound out 25 hits on another steamy afternoon at the ballpark.

Rosencranz was sitting dead red on his fifth inning blast.

"It was a fastball," he said. "I was just trying to be on time and be ready for a fastball."

Bismarck was as good a summer landing spot as any for Rosencranz, who was one of the first signings by Larks coach Will Flynt.

"I like to fish, so with the Missouri (River) that's been nice," he said.

Augustana coach Tim Huber, who led the Vikings to the NCAA Division II national title in 2018, put the wheels in motion to send his star outfielder north.

"My coach is the one that sent me up here. Will (Flynt) contacted me and now I'm here. I'm really enjoying it," Rosencranz said. "We got a great group of guys. I'm making some friends I'll have the rest of my life."

Rosencranz

Rosencranz
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matthew Stephens: Blame NASCAR. Blame the media. Blame America. Just don't blame Bubba Wallace.
Other

Matthew Stephens: Blame NASCAR. Blame the media. Blame America. Just don't blame Bubba Wallace.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - This wasn't Bubba's fault. Blame NASCAR. Blame media outlets. Blame America. But don't blame Bubba Wallace. He's the only person here who isn't at fault after three unforgettable days at Talladega that serve as a reminder of not only the systemic racism that plagues our nation but conclusions it can lead us to. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, seven hours after the GEICO 500 was ...

Half-full or half-empty? Either way, limiting college football stadiums to 50% capacity is a big blow for athletic departments.
Football

Half-full or half-empty? Either way, limiting college football stadiums to 50% capacity is a big blow for athletic departments.

DALLAS - Call it half-full or half-empty. Either way, a state of Texas decision to limit the capacity of college football stadiums to 50% capacity would represent a major blow to the bottom line of college athletic departments. And some season-ticket holders could be part of the hard decisions of the new COVID-19 landscape. During a recent video conference with Division I athletic directors in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News