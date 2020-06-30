Rosencranz coming around for Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Augie's Rosencranz homers, drives in five in Larks' win

During the abbreviated college baseball season, Jaxon Rosencranz popped a home run in half the games he played for Augustana.

The long balls have been a little slower to come this summer for the Larks' outfielder, but the Spearfish native got on the board Sunday.

Rosencranz clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning in the Larks' 13-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose at Municipal Ballpark. Rosencranz, who hit six homers in 12 games for Augie before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus, had five RBIs Sunday as he looks to shake off a slow start.

"I started out pretty slow. I haven't been seeing the ball well, but hopefully today gets me going in the right direction," Rosencranz said.

Getting back into the swing of the things after having more than three months off has understandably taken time.

"I've tried to take it slow and be patient," Rosencranz said. "I knew it'd be a process getting back into it and seeing the ball well. I'm just trying to have good bats and be consistent."