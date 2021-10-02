Ross leads No. 1 Tigers past Raiders

Over the opening two quarters, Stevens proved sometimes a team’s offense can be its best defense. Stevens ran 40 plays from scrimmage during the opening half to 27 for Harrisburg. Stevens held an edge in total yardage, too, out-gaining Harrisburg 217 to 167 and kept Knuth and company on the sidelines for a big chunk of the first half.

Problem was, the Tigers sacked Raider quarterback Jed Jenson five times over the first two quarters, stopping drives as they got sacks. Add in a couple turnovers, including one for a touchdown on a high snap as Stevens went to punt, and the Raiders went to half down 21-10.

Then down and distance worked against Stevens in the second half. Penalties left the Raiders with long yardage to gain a first down. Scott lamented how the flags kept the Raiders from building momentum on offense in the third quarter.

“We got a couple of bad breaks there with some of the penalties,” Scott said. “We’d have big plays that got called back because of that. As a football team, we've got to be able to figure out a way to not make so many mistakes.”