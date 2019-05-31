Phebie Rossi and Karlee Simmons have been selected for the Rapid City Women’s Achievement Award for strong women who are athletic leaders, which includes $500 scholarships.
These Black Hills women have an impressive list of accomplishments and have adapted and excelled in a world that promotes men’s sports.
Rossi was a member of the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team that came away with its first state title since the 2007 season. In the state championship title game, Rossi continued to lead the Raiders offensively with 11 kills. She is a standout leader on and off the court.
“As a leader on the court, I fostered growth in our underclassmen — insuring inclusion of all and knowledge of the game," Rossi said.
Although her stats speak for themselves, she has many accolades such as state all-tournament and all-state teams, for hard work and dedication. She finished her high school volleyball career playing in the South Dakota All-Star game in Sioux Falls where she led the elite field with 16 kills. Rossi plans to pursue biomedical sciences while playing collegiate volleyball at St. Cloud State.
Simmons is a multisport Hill City standout in cross country, basketball and track. She led her cross-country team to a state championship in 2017, and has placed individually in the top three in the last three state cross country meets. She was second in the state meet as a junior.
Hill City coach Joe Noyes says that Simmons is one of the toughest kids he’s ever coached-very driven and very focused.
“In the classroom as well as in sports, it is important for me to take on a leadership position and be the best possible role model I can be for myself and others," said Simmons.
Simmons plans to continue her athletic and academic careers as a Cougar at the University of Sioux Falls.
Two-Man Championship moved to The Golf Club at Red Rock
As South Dakota natives are aware, the spring weather and local flooding has impacted many golf courses across our state, most recently in the Rapid City area. This unpredictable and unwanted water has now forced the south Dakota golf Association to move the Two-Man Championship, which is June 8-9, from Hart Ranch Golf Club to The Golf Club at Red Rock.
During the past week, SDGA staff has been in regular discussion with Hart Ranch management regarding the flooding, and while they are confident that the course will be open, it was mutually agreed that the water had the potential to make it difficult to host an SDGA Championship given the short time frame for recovery.
“We are very disappointed that circumstances will not allow us to host the Two-Man Championship this year,” said Brett Grosz, General Manager of Hart Ranch GC and SDGA Board Member. “Our staff has been working hard in preparation for the event but given the circumstances we feel it would be unfair to the competitors if we were not able to provide the playing conditions that they would normally expect from Hart Ranch.”
Email tom@sdga.org or call 605-376-2148 with any questions. We look forward to seeing you at The Golf Club @ Red Rock next week.