The White will take on the Maroon tonight in the Northern Hills Senior All-Star boys' and girls' basketball games tonight in Spearfish.
The girls' game will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by 3-point and dunk contest and then the boys' game.
In the girls' game, the White team will consist of Jalyn Carter and Cora Tobin, both of Spearfish, Cassidy Jorensen, Loralee Stock and Haley Lambert, all of Sturgis; Rylee Young, Payson Birkeland and Ashley Byrd, all from Belle Fourche; Carly Mehlberg and Alexis Morrison, both from Lead-Deadwood and Laisha Ramirez and Faith Yeargen, both from Hill City.
On the Maroon team will be: Abbie Freeman, Whitley Heitsch and Juneau Jones, all from Rapid City Central; Maya Franks and Kianna Big Crow, both from Red Cloud; Jordynn Toliver and Jeslyn Jindra, both from Douglas; Jayden Shoemaker and Mikenzy Miller, both from Faith; Dana Youngberg from Newell and Jaedyn Finkbeiner from New Underwood.
The teams will be coached by former Black Hills State players, Julia Seamans for the White and Rachel Erickson for the Maroon.
In the boys' game, the White roster will include: Alejandro Rama. Jeremiah Whalen and Jevon Hacker, all from Red Cloud; Noah Krull and Taylor Edwards, both from Hill City; Gavyn Strand, DeSean Marquese and Elijah Williams, all from Central; Tate Hostetter, Michael Leverington and chandler Kerr, all from Belle Fourche and Tyler Barkley and Kevin Kolb, both from Spearfish.
The Maroon team will consist of Tyson Elliott, Anthony Pruitt and Joe Bennett, all from Rapid City Stevens; Cedrick Stabber, Ryan Garland and Jay Krull, all from Sturgis; Carter Nelson and Wyatt Vande Velde, both from Lead-Deadwood; Brock Kjellsen and Payton Burtzlaff, both from Newell; Carter Janssen from St. Thomas More and Zane Schlabach from Rapid City Christian.
The teams will be coached by former Black Hills State players, Fraser Malcolm for the White and Dez Stoudamire and Makaleb McInnis for the Maroon.
Nominations sought for Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
The Rapid City Sports OFFICIALS, a standing committee of Visit Rapid City, are seeking nominations for the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.
The 47th annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition night is set for May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the LaCroix Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: coach, athlete, or contributor. In the first two categories the individual must have had a Rapid City address while active as coach or athlete or been born and raised in Rapid City. The committee usually waits until the individual has retired from coaching or playing to make the recommendation.
All nominations are placed on file and carried over from one year to the next. The contributor category is reserved for a Rapid City resident who has contributed time, talent, or finances to sports activities in Rapid City. Nomination forms are available from Duane Whalen, chairman of the OFFICIALS (call 343-6598). The submission deadline is April 1.