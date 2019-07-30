The Rotary Club of Rapid City Rushmore held its 30th annual golf tournament benefiting the Children's Home Society Child Advocacy Center. In the past three decades, the Rotary Club has raised almost $1.6 million for the CAC.
After the golfers finished play Monday at the Arrowhead Country Club, Children's Home Society Executive Director Bill Colson thanked the Rotary Club for their continued support.
"Thank you to Rushmore Rotary," Colson said. " You have been hosting this tournament for 30 years and 20 of them have raised money for the Child Advocacy Center.
Colson told the golfers that their support helps the group assist children who have been victims of or witnesses to terrible events. The CAC received referrals for 350 children in 2018.
"I am never short of appreciation for your commitment," said Tifanie Petro, Advocacy and Prevention Program Director, "We are grateful every day for the support you give us."
Petro said the agency helps work with law enforcement and the family and come up with a plan to keep children safe.
"The CAC gave us the ability to work as a team to give families an opportunity to heal," Petro said. "No amount of money or societal standing can prevent this type of story from happening. We saw 361 stories like this last year."
You have free articles remaining.
Development Director Rick Weber said nonprofits like the Children's Home Society wouldn't survive without partners like Rotary Club.
"You have invested in all we've done over 30 years," Weber said. "You have been a part of every building project we have completed."
After a live auction raised several thousand dollars for the group, winners from Monday's golf tournament were recognized.
In Flight One, Paige Osterloo Kadlee, Jason Stone, Doug Theel and Travis Theel won first place with their gross score. The first place team with net score was Jake BirrenKott, David Gustafson, John Ward and Bobby Wessel. Charlie Callahan, Trevor Cook, Dustin Horning and Channing Wutzke took second place, net score.
In Flight Two, the gross score champions were Tommy Barbour, Scott Barbour, Bob Chalberg and Rod Holmes. The team that took first place net score was Myles Huether, Kasey Kurtz, Kelley Kurtz and Jake Ankele. Second place was John Brewer, Steve Fisher, Dan Ashmore and Jack Lynass.
In Flight Three, the first place gross score team was Ben Grupe, Kathy Minnick, Mark Barry and Donna Maloney. First place net score went to Nick Conway, Dereck Parse, Drew Simmons and Chris Barbour. Second place went to Charles Arbeiter, Beth Haivala, Bart Haivala and JC Salley.