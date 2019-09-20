The Rapid City Stevens football team went into Friday night’s matchup with third-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt looking for a big win as the season reaches its midway point.
Despite keeping the game close early, the Raiders had a hard time keeping up, as the Rough Riders pulled away in the second half on their way to a 37-12 victory.
Roosevelt found the end zone first, but Stevens had an answer to make it 8-6 with four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
The Rough Riders added another touchdown a short time later to make it 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Roosevelt’s offense couldn’t find much success in the second quarter, but its defense did as Joey Hughes recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make it 21-12 at the half.
Joey Turay had a big first half for Roosevelt with 14 carries for 125 yard and a pair of touchdowns.
The Rough Riders scored once in the third quarter and once in the fourth before wrapping up the game on a safety with three minutes remaining in the fourth.
Quarterback Colton Hartford led the way for the Raiders, going 16 of 35 for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also finished with 12 carries for 32 yards.
Rapid City Stevens (1-3) will look to bounce back Friday when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington.
WINNER 54, VALENTINE 14: The Warriors finished with 313 yards on the ground on their way to dropping Valentine, Neb., Friday night in Winner.
Winner kicked off the scoring when Trevor Peters intercepted a Jon Keller pass and returned it for a touchdown a minute into the game.
Philip Jorgensen added to the Warrior lead four minutes later in a 15-yard TD run and Trevor Peters made it 24-0 on a 10-yard scamper.
Winner scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to put the game away.
Brady Fritz completed six of his eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Jorgensen had nine carries for 108 yards and a score.
Peters added 103 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Jon Keller led the way for Valentine with 10 completions for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Warriors remain unbeaten at 5-0 and host Mt. Vernon/Plankinton next Friday.
HARDING COUNTY 38, HILL CITY 6: After dropping the first game of the season, the Ranchers continued to roll Friday night as they earned their third consecutive win with a victory over Hill City.
The game was called with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter due to lightning.
Harding County took an early 16-0 lead as Sam Adams returned a fumble for a touchdown and Camden Hett connected with Garrett George for a 15-yard strike.
Alberto Meza kept the Rangers in it early when he found Jonathan Vann in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.
Up 16-6, the Ranchers answered on their next drive when Zach Anders caught a pass from Hett and turned it into a 60-yard score to close out the first quarter.
While the second quarter wouldn’t last long, Harding County still managed to find the end zone twice.
Hett went 7 of 11 for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Adams had six carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Meza led the Rangers with five completions for 57 yards and a score.
Harding County (3-1) will host Dupree Friday, while Hill City (1-3) will travel to Newell.
STURGIS 19, DOUGLAS 6, 7:43 REMAINING IN 4TH: The Scoopers and Patriots will resume play today at 11 a.m. after the game was postponed with 7:43 to play because of lightning in Sturgis.
Douglas will have the ball on the Sturgis 45-yard line when play picks up again at Woodle Field.
LENNOX 50, TODD COUNTY 0: The Orioles scored 38 first half points as it ran past Todd County Friday night in Lennox.
Three of Lennox’s first quarter scores came on touchdown passes from Josh Arlt, including an 11-yard pass to Jackson Arlt, a 20-yard strike to Brandon Fodness and a 27-yard pass to Will Daugherty.
Josh Arlt closed out his big opening quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run and finished with three carries for 45 yards.
Haden Mendel led the Orioles on the ground with five carries for 92 yards.
Lennox (2-2) will travel to Canton next Friday, while Todd County (0-4) is at Custer.
TIMBER LAKE 52, GETTYSBURG 0: Timber Lake finished with 552 total yards as it cruised to an easy win over Gettysburg Friday night.
Hank Kraft led the Panthers with nine carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while also pulling in a pair of receptions for 85 yards and a TD.
Isaac Kraft chipped in with five carries for 127 yards and two scores; he also caught two passes for 64 yards and a score.
Kendrick Martin completed all five of his passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Timber Lake.
The Panthers (4-0) will host Lemmon/McIntosh Friday at 7 p.m.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 37, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Tigers remained unbeaten with an impressive win over the Bison Friday night in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available.
Mobridge-Pollock, 4-0, is at Sisseton Friday, while Hot Springs, 2-3, is at Bennett County Friday.
Editor's note: If you do not see your team's results in the football roundup, it is because the score, or statistics were not sent to us by the school or coaches.