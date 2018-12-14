Cedric Montminy completed a two-point night with a game-winning goal that broke a 1-1 deadlock with 3:16 remaining in regulation to give the Rapid City Rush a 2-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night.
The win gives the Rush victories in both games played this week as part of a three-game series against the Grizzlies, and points in five consecutive matchups against their Mountain Division rival. The win also puts the Rush in a tie for third in the division, one point behind Utah and Tulsa at the front of the pack.
The Rush struck first and with 2:10 gone by in the second, Montminy created a turnover on the near wall of the Grizzlies zone, and found the Rush’s leading scorer, Andrew Radjenovic, who rifled a shot by Utah goalie Joe Cannata’s glove inside the far post to give the Rush a 1-0 advantage (Montminy had the lone assist).
Rush goalie Adam Carlson remained perfect through two periods, stopping an additional six shots in the second to bring his save total to 20 heading into the third.
Utah tied the game up with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game following the end of a Rush penalty kill. With 7:27 remaining in the game, J.T. Henke shot by Carlson to tie the game up at 1-1 (Nolan De Jong had the lone assist).
Montminy finished his outstanding night with the game-winner in the final minutes, With 3:16 left, Montminy's rebound shot gave the Rush the eventual win .
The Rush conclude their two-week road trip tonight against the Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.