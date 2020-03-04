Rush add defensemen Beaudoin, Beauvais

The Rapid City Rush have made a couple of roster moves in the last two days in their quest to get back into the ECHL playoffs.

Defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Manitoba Moose, while acquiring defenseman Brett Beauvais from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for cash considerations.

Beaudoin returns from the Moose after being called up on Jan. 16. In this most recent stint in Manitoba, the 6-foot, 185-pound blue liner appeared in seven games and earned one assist along with 11 PIM. This year, he’s played in nine total games with Manitoba in the AHL.

Since his first assignment to the Rush on New Year’s Eve, Beaudoin, a third year professional from Drummondville, Quebec, has registered over a point-per-game pace in a Rush uniform with two goals, seven assists and nine points in seven games. In his AHL career, Beaudoin has 108 games to his credit with the Binghamton Senators and Manitoba Moose, earning 18 points.

Beauvais comes to the Rush following appearances with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Adirondack Thunder this season. The 5-11, 185-pound defenseman began the season with the Swamp Rabbits and earned a pair of goals and eight points in 28 games before being traded to Adirondack at the end of January, where he added another assist in four games.