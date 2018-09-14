The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that veteran defenseman Steven Tarasuk has joined the team for the upcoming 2018-19 ECHL season.
Tarasuk comes to the Rush after playing in Germany’s third division last season with the Saale Bulls Halle. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman was 11 points shy of a point-per-game pace last season, registering seven goals, 25 assists and 32 points in 43 games, while also adding another goal and two assists for three points in four playoff games. Tarasuk comes back to the ECHL for the first time since the 2016-17 season when he suited up for the former Mountain Division rival Alaska Aces.
“The biggest factor for me in signing with Rapid City is my relationship with Coach Tetrault. He and I shared a championship in Allen along with Garrett Klotz, and we’re hoping to do the same here in Rapid City and bring a championship to one of the most passionate fan bases in the game,” Tarasuk said.
From Thornhill, Ontario, Tarasuk begins his ninth season as a professional hockey player, and his sixth in the ECHL. He has played all over the world in professional hockey, skating in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, in the ECHL with the Aces, Kalamazoo Wings, Ontario Reign, Idaho Steelheads, Missouri Mavericks, Brampton Beast, and played with the Allen Americans in both their CHL and ECHL tenures, as well as in Italy, Poland and Germany.
First Speedway Hall of Fame class to be anounced
The newly-formed Black Hills Speedway Hall of Fame will announce its inaugural class of Inductees at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Elks Theater in downtown Rapid City.
The announcement will be a part of a new series of live interview programs to be hosted by Black Hills Race Talk, an online blogcast covering local motorsports.
Admission to Monday’s event is $10 per person, with proceeds to split between the BHS Hall of Fame and a local charity.
Many of the eight inductees in the inaugural BHS HOF class will be in attendance and will share their stories. A Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony is set for Oct. 13.
Sullivan hits game-winner for USD soccer
Maddison Sullivan scored the game-winning goal for the South Dakota soccer team in a 1-0 victory at Drake Thursday evening.
South Dakota improves to 4-2-2 on the season after scoring the first victory away from First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion. Drake, of the Missouri Valley Conference, falls to 2-6 overall.
Sullivan, a sophomore from Rapid City, tallied her goal in the 71st minute and the Coyotes’ defense held up over the final 19 minutes of action. Sophomore Abby Ostrem sent a long pass forward to freshman Joana Zanin who then headed the ball to Sullivan just to the right. Sullivan took one touch on the ball and sent it past the Drake goalkeeper for her first goal of the season.
Annual Loren Kambestad cross country running series set
All elementary students in grades 4-5 are invited to participate in the 29th annual Loren Kambestad Running Series.
All runs are sponsored by the Runners Shop. Run distance at all locations is 1,000 meters. Students who participate in all three runs will be named to the Rapid City All City Cross Country team 2018.
Donations will be accepted for a memorial bench at the Sioux Park track in honor of Coach Loren Kambestad. The goal is to raise $800 to pay for the bench.
All runs begin at 4 p.m. and will be at Meadowbrook Elementary on Sept. 17 and 24 and at St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary on Oct. 1.
Mines to induct new Hall of Fame members
The South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Deptartment will induct the 2018 Hardrocker Hall of Fame Class Saturday. This year’s inductees include: Barb Felderman (coach); Steve Olwin (football), Shannon Reed (track and field), Paul Gnirk (builder) and the 1992-93 Hardrocker women's basketball team will be honored.
An induction ceremony will be held during Mines' homecoming in the Christensen Hall of Fame Room at the King Center in Rapid City and they will also be honored during halftime of the M-Day football game against Simon Fraser later that evening on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.