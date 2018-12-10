The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that the organization and president Joe Macdonell have mutually decided to part ways.
"We would like to thank Joe for his contributions to our organization," Rush majority owner Scott Mueller said in a release. "After visiting with him, we decided to mutually part part ways. A search for a new team president is currently underway. Again, we wish Joe and his wife Kathy the best moving forward."
Rapid City, at 11-11-2-3 with 27 points, is currently fifth in the ECHL's mountain division. The Rush are on the road Wednesday as they begin a three-game series with the Utah Grizzlies.