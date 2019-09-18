The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that the team will hold its annual Black and White intrasquad game Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
All fans can attend the scrimmage free of charge. Donations will be accepted by members of Rushmore Hockey Association as fans enter the arena.
For a third year, the Rush will hold the annual scrimmage between teams drafted by head coach Daniel Tetrault and assistant coach Jeremy Gates from the training camp roster to evaluate the team ahead of the start of the 2019-20 ECHL season. A live broadcast of the coach’s draft will take place on the Rush’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/RapidCityRush) on Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
The game will be played in two 25-minute halves, with four-on-four and three-on-three hockey to be featured during the second half. Following the halves, there will be a shootout round in which all players will participate, with all goals counting towards the final score to determine the winner.
Both teams will wear specialty Rushmore Thunder-themed jerseys in black and white. The jerseys will be auctioned off between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on DASH via their website and mobile app, with all proceeds supporting Rushmore Hockey Association. DASH is a sports memorabilia auction app that allows users to bid on these specialty jerseys from anywhere they are located.
For more information on a full schedule for Training Camp 2019, as well as other details surrounding the “Black and White Intrasquad game,” follow along on www.rapidcityrush.com, and the team's social media platforms.