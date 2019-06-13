The Rapid City Rush announced the team’s full schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season on Thursday.
The home schedule was already released in May. The team’s promotional schedule, outlining theme nights and specialty jerseys, is expected to be announced in July.
Notes and numbers about the 2019-20 full schedule:
• The Rush begin the season on the road for five games, with the first three to be played in three nights in three different cities, opening against Allen, then traveling to Wichita, and concluding in Tulsa before squaring off against the Oilers in Oklahoma the next weekend.
• The Rush will begin the defense of their home ice for a 12th season on home-opening weekend, which is slated for Oct. 25-26 Saturday against the Utah Grizzlies.
• November sees the Rush play a season-high 15 games, with nine coming on the road (also a season-high).
• December features the most home games this season at eight, with six coming during a homestand between Dec. 4 and Dec. 14 in which they’ll welcome the Wheeling Nailers to the Black Hills for the first matchups ever in team history. Prior to the Christmas holiday, the Rush will visit the Allen Americans for a two-game set. The team ends 2019 against the Wichita Thunder on Dec. 27-28 before starting 2020 away from home to celebrate the New Year.
• Starting off 2020, the Rush will play a “three-in-three” against the Utah Grizzlies, which marks their first visit to Utah in the campaign. The Rush have six home games in January, including a three-game series from January 8th-11th in which they’ll square off against the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first time at home in team history. Prior to the All-Star Break, there is another “three-in-three” that features the Indy Fuel (first matchup since 2017), and concludes against Cincinnati. The road matchup against the Cyclones marks the third season in the last four in which the Rush travel to play the Cyclones.
• Announced earlier this offseason, the Rush will host their Third Annual “School Day Game” on Feb. 12 against the Allen Americans at 10:35 a.m.
Expedition League
Spearfish completes sweep of Whiskey Jacks
The Spearfish Expedition League baseball team closed out a three-game series with Wheat City with an emphatic exclamation point as it took an early lead and held on for a 14-7 victory at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish on Thursday.
The Sasquatch gained the lead early with four runs in the first inning, all of which came in unorthodox fashion as the Whiskey Jack pitcher, Kolin Marley, gave up each run on wild pitches. This included four walks before being replaced after just a pair of outs.
The pitching change made a quick impact as the neither team was able to find much offense over the next two innings.
Spearfish broke that trend in the fourth and scored five runs to take a 9-0 lead.
Wheat City had an immediate answer in the top half of the next inning when they scored seven runs to cut the deficit to two.
No to be outdone, the Sasquatch had an answer as well, scoring three runs in bottom of the fifth starting on a solo home run from Jaxon Rosencranz.
Hayden Hastings closed out the fifth with an RBI double to give Spearfish a 12-7 advantage.
Rosencranz paced Spearfish, 11-5, with three hits in four at bats and one RBI, while Hastings and Josue Rangel finished with two hits and two RBI apiece.
The Spearfish offense will look to stay hot when it hosts the Hastings Sodbusters tonight at 6:35 p.m.
American Legion
WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 11, STURGIS POST 33 3: Williston scored seven runs in the bottom half of the first inning to pick up a win over the Titans Thursday afternoon in Williston, N.D.
Sturgis kicked off the game with the lead when Dylan Gillespie knocked in a run on a single.
The Keybirds took over from there and took a 4-1 advantage, before a three-RBI double from Aberle gave them a 7-1 lead.
In the top of the third, the Titans cut the deficit to 7-3 on a Ridge Inhofer double and a fielder’s choice.
Williston scored three more runs in the fourth and added another in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Gillespie led the way for Post 33 with two runs and two RBI, while David Anderson and Zach Hess finished with two hits apiece.
Sturgis Post 33 (6-4) will play Great Falls Chargers 18U today at 3:30 p.m.
Johnston still second in CNFR all-around
Carlee Johnston of Black Hills State University and Wall, is still in second place in the women's all-around after the third performance of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Johnston has 75 points in the all-around. Thursday she also placed fourth in the third round of the barrel racing at 14.12 seconds.
Carter Elshere of Wall and Gillette College, is fourth in the saddle bronc riding with 219.5 points after three. On Wednesday, Lane Schulke of Faith and Casper College, tied for fifth in saddle bronc with a 73.5
Emilee Pauley of Black Hills State tied for seventh Thursday in the goat tying at 6.4 seconds.
The rodeo continues through Saturday night.