The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday the team’s promotional schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season, consisting of 15 promotions across 17 nights.
The promotional schedule begins with a celebration on opening weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. On Oct. 25-26, the Rush will celebrate the team’s 10th Anniversary of its 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup Championship, with members from that year’s team to return for the celebration. Currently attending from the 2010 alumni team are Danny Battochio, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook and Colt King, with more alumni player announcements coming soon.
Opening weekend will begin with an outdoor tailgate party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature live music, food, appearances from Rush alumni players, and more. Additionally, the Rush will don the red jerseys that the team wore that fateful night on May 4, 2010, for both games against the Grizzlies. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off live following the Saturday night contest. Additionally, a red rally towel will be placed on every seat, and magnetic schedules, provided by Stuart Martin, will be handed out at the entrance to the arena. Tickets to Opening Weekend are available at the following link: https://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.
In November, the Rush will recognize and salute veterans on “Veterans Appreciation Night,” against Idaho on Saturday, Nov. 9. The honor guard that evening will feature the Lakota Women Warriors, as well as the auction for the first-ever Rush “5th Line Club.” The month ends with “Rush’s Wizarding World”, featuring a “magical” approach to the evening’s festivities on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the Tulsa Oilers.
In December, the Rush will combine their annual “Hockey N Hope” Cancer Awareness Night with their annual “Teddy Bear Toss” on Saturday, Dec. 7 against the Utah Grizzlies. As in previous seasons, the Rush will wear lavender colored jerseys. All that attend are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to the game, and throw them onto the ice when the Rush score their first goal of the contest. Bears will be donated to Youth and Family Services. Prior to “Hockey N Hope."
On Thursday, Dec., paint the names of their loved ones afflicted by cancer on the ice so they may be recognized throughout the weekend. Closing out prior to the Christmas holiday break, the Rush will host “Star Wars Night” on Friday, Dec. 13 against the Wheeling Nailers.
Kicking off the New Year is “Nickelodeon Night,” which also coincides with the birthday of the Rush's mascot, Nugget. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Rush will don specialty Nickelodeon-themed jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will have the chance to take home a commemorative Nugget bobble head giveaway.
You have free articles remaining.
Ending the month of January is the annual, “Military Appreciation Weekend,” in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on Jan. 24 and 25 against the Wichita Thunder.
February begins with the third annual “School Day Game” on Feb. 12 at 10:35 a.m. against the Allen Americans. The game will also double as the team’s Marvel Super Hero Game, and the Rush will wear specialty Marvel Super Hero-themed jerseys.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the team will host its annual “First Responders Night” against Allen, encouraging all policemen and women, firemen and women, dispatchers, nurses, doctors, and paramedics to attend. In this rare leap year, Feb. 29 features “DC Comics Night”, where the Rush will wear specialty DC Comics Super Hero jerseys in their second-to-last matchup against the Tulsa Oilers.
Three promotional nights are featured in March, with the team’s fifth annual “Princess Night” slated for Saturday, March 7, against the Utah Grizzlies. With Frozen 2 hitting theaters later this year, the team will theme the evening around Frozen, coincidentally the theme of the first-ever “Princess Night” five years ago.
On Saturday, March 14, the Rush will throwback to Rapid City’s sports history of the 90s, paying homage to the Continental Basketball Association’s Rapid City Thrillers with “Thrillers Night” against the Idaho Steelheads. The Rush will wear specialty basketball/Thriller themed jerseys. They will rename themselves as the Thrillers for that one night only, marking the first time ever our team has changed its name. Closing out the month March 15 with the “Faith and Family Night."
The final two promotional nights come in the last two games of the regular season against the Kansas City Mavericks. Saturday, April 4, is the “Fan Appreciation Nigh." The promotional slate ends on the last game of the season with “Racing Day”, sponsored by GoParts, on Sunday, April 5, featuring a pregame car show in the parking lot.