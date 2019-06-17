The Rapid City Rush announced its season-ending roster Monday.
The season-ending roster may include up to 20 players and the list can not include players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.
The list included 10 forwards: Mason McCarty, Dexter Dancs, Alec Baer, Taylor Crunk, Tyler Poulsen, Justin Faryna, Jack Riley, Cedric Montminy, Liam Bilton and Alex Rauter.
The seven defensemen on the roster were: Chris Leibinger, Myles McGurty, Blake Heinrich, Richard Coyne, Dylan Quaile and Brandon Fehd.
Three goalies made the roster: Adam Carlson, Brad Barone and Tyler Parks.
Each team can reserve the right to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as for the start of the 2019-20 season).
Players on open qualifying offers can't be traded and teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30. The qualifying remains open for acceptance until July 16, after that the offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or take no further action.
If the player is a veteran or goaltender who has played in 180 regular-season games, the team retains the rights to that player until July 16. After that time if the veteran or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team the player becomes a restricted free agent.
A restricted free agent is allow to seek offers from other ECHL teams and may not be traded.
Rapid City opens its season at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Friday October 11 on the road against the Allen Americans.
If a restricted free agent doesn't sign an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1 the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.