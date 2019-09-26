The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday the schedule for training camp, which is open to the public and free to attend.
Training camp officially opens on Monday at 10 a.m. Each day from Monday to Friday, on-ice practice will begin at 10 a.m. After a flood of the ice at 11 a.m., the team will resume on-ice practice until 12:15 p.m. MST. All on-ice practices will take place at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
The annual Black and White intrasquad game takes place Oct. 5 and is free of charge. Doors open at 5:25 p.m. and the first puck drop is at 6 p.m.
The game will be played between teams drafted by head coach Daniel Tetrault and assistant coach Jeremy Gates in two 25-minute halves, featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 hockey, as well as a full-team shootout. The teams will wear specialty Rushmore Thunder jerseys, one team in black and the other in white. The jerseys will be auctioned off via DASH, a mobile auction platform, from 5-8 p.m.
The training camp roster has also been announced. It is subject to change:
*-indicates try-out player
**-indicates player in AHL camp (team to follow in parentheses)
Forwards (13)
Alec Baer, Liam Bilton, Tyler Coulter, Taylor Crunk, Dexter Dancs** (Tucson), Jake Henderson, Chris Izmirlian, Brett Johnnson, Cedric Montminy, Tyler Poulsen** (Tucson), Peter Quenneville** (Tucson), Alex Rauter** (Tucson), Brennan Saulnier
Defensemen (8)
Richard Coyne, Scott Dornbrock, Josh Elmes, Brandon Fehd** (Tucson), Jesse Kessler*, Chris Leibinger, Myles McGurty, Trey Phillips.
Goaltenders (2)
Brad Barone, Tyler Parks