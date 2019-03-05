The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that a series of events carrying an announcement of for the Rush organization, fan base and community Friday and Monday.
On Friday prior to game two of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, there will be a press conference held at 2:30 p.m. in the Bank West Club Level of Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The press conference is in regards to the announcement of the next president of the Rush. On hand will be ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin, Mayor Steve Allender, Rush staff, and Rush ownership partners Jeff Dickerson of Spire Sports + Entertainment, and Scott Mueller.
Following the press conference on Friday, at 5 p.m. in the same location, there will be a reception for the new president of the Rush. Season ticket holders, corporate partners, and fans alike are invited to attend.
On Monday there will be a town hall meeting in LaCroix Hall in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attending the meeting on a panel will be the new president of the Rush, Dickerson and and Rushmore Plaza Civic Center executive director Craig Baltzer. All fans, season ticket holders, and corporate partners are invited to attend this meeting, ask questions and share concerns to the panel pertinent to the Rapid City organization.
For more information on the upcoming events, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.
The Rush now gear up for six consecutive matchups against the Utah Grizzlies, with the first three coming this week in Rapid City. Puck drop for game one Wednesday is slated for 7:05 p.m.