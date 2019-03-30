The Rapid City Rush closed out the regular season road schedule with a 3-1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho., on Saturday.
Despite the victory, the Rush were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the Kansas City Mavericks defeating Fort Wayne 5-2.
Similar to Friday night’s loss to the Steelheads, the Rush started Saturday night with an early lead as Dylan Quaile scored on an assist by Darby Llewellyn in the ninth minute of the first period.
Rapid City wouldn’t have the lead for long as Idaho tied the game in the 11th minute of the second period on a Steven McParland goal.
The Rush took over in the third period, starting on an unassisted goal from Zach Fischer at the 11:36 mark.
A little over seven minutes later, Rapid City added an insurance goal when Alex Rauter took passes from Jack Riley and Llewellyn and put the game away on an empty netter.
Adam Carlson had a great night in the net for the Rush as he turned away the Steelheads on 38 of their 39 attempted shots.
Rapid City (29-32-5-4) closes the regular season with a pair of home games against the Kansas City Mavericks starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.
High School Baseball
Gillette runs past Cobblers in doubleheader
The Gillette American Legion team picked up a pair of lopsided wins over the Rapid City Central Cobblers in Gillette, Wyo., on Saturday afternoon.
Gillette jumped ahead early in both games, leading to a 15-1 victory in the first game, followed by a 15-0 win in the second.
In the first matchup, the Riders gained a 10-0 advantage early on five RBIs from Jake Lacey and a trio of RBIs from Brody Richardson.
Mitch Sand had the lone RBI for the Cobblers on one hit.
Gillette did a majority of its damage in the first inning of the second game with 13 runs early.
Matt Newlin led the way for the Riders with three hits and three RBI.
The Cobblers (1-2) will close out the weekend with a game against Mitchell today at 1 p.m.
STURGIS 10, SOUTH DAKOTA MINES 0: Sturgis took an early lead and put the game away in the fifth inning to pick up a win over the South Dakota School of Mines club team.
The Scoopers took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning, before adding four runs in the fourth, followed by five more runs in the fifth.
Ryan Garland and Carl Nash had two hits apiece for Sturgis, while Manny Gallosa finished with a pair of RBIs for the Scoopers.
Sturgis (2-0) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
College Softball
Jackets lose twice in Colorado
The Black Hills State University softball team dropped two games to No. 15-ranked Colorado Mesa University on Saturday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets (9-14, 6-9 RMAC) fell, 11-0, in the first game, before the Mavericks took game two, 15-1.
Kindall Bethke recorded the only two hits of the first game for the Yellow Jackets.
Bethke gave BHSU the early lead in the second matchup, with a solo home run in the first inning.
CMU took the lead for good in the third inning with 14 runs.
The Yellow Jackets will play another doubleheader against Colorado Mesa today with the first game at 11 a.m.