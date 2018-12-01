After a 4-3 shootout loss Friday night, Rapid City Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said he wanted to see his team start games better.
He got that Saturday night as the Rush ended their three game series with the Utah Grizzlies with a 3-0 win at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Tetrault said Friday night that he wanted his team to come out with more energy on Saturday, but through the first seven minutes Utah outshot Rapid City 5-1 and Rush goalie Adam Carlson was asked to make some difficult saves.
The Rush killed off a a penalty and found the offense that was absent in the first period Friday night. After Michael Turner returned to the ice Riley Weselowski buried a shot in the top corner of Utah goalie Joe Cannata’s net to make it 1-0 with 7:48 remaining in the period.
It was the Rush’s “Teddy Bear Toss” night at the Civic Center, and Weselowski’s goal meant fans threw teddy bears to be collected and donated on the ice.
Brayden Sherbinin and Quintin Lisoway assisted on the goal.
The period ended with no more scoring, but the Rush were able to outshoot Utah 11-10 in the first 20 minutes with the help of two Grizzlies’ power plays.
The Rush continued to pressure the net in the second period, and were rewarded with 15:33 to play in the period.
Tyler Poulson found Shaquille Merasty as Utah’s Nolan De Jong sat in the penalty box for a Rapid City power play goal.
The Rush’s penalty kill was very effective, as they stopped all six power plays it went against, including three in the second period/ After the first 40 minutes Rapid City led 2-0.
The Rush outshot the Grizzlies 9-8 in the period and held a 20-18 edge in the game.
Utah’s power play unit was also strong with the exception of the one goal it gave up, and with 15:30 left in the game Turner Otterbreit was sent to the penalty box for the third time in the game. The Rush were unable to capitalize and the score stayed at 2-0.
Utah actually outshot Rapid City 15-6 in the third period, but Carlson stood tall. He ended the night with 33 saves while Cannata ended with 23. The Grizzlies ended with a 33-26 shots advantage.
The Rush iced the game with 2:47 to go. Utah pulled its goalie, and Pierre-Luc Mercier was able to get it by the Grizzlies’ defense and get the open net goal.
Rapid City ended the series taking five out of a possible six points against the mountain division leaders.
The win put the Rush at 10-8-2-2 with 24 points while Utah fell to 13-3-3-1 with 30 points.
Rapid City will be on the road for the next eight games, starting with two games against the Allen Americans Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by three games against the Wichita Thunder and three against the Grizzlies before returning home.
Face-off between Rapid City and Allen Tuesday will be at 9:35 a.m.
