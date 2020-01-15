Rush break out with 8-2 win over Wichita

On Wednesday night the Rapid City Rush and Wichita Thunder met in the first game of a three-and-a-half week stretch during which they will face each other six times.

The games are of considerable importance in that the two teams came into the contest tied for the fourth (43 points) and the last playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The Rush certainly played that way, responding with the team’s best offensive performance of the season scoring in every phase of the game en route to an impressive 8-2 win at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena.

The win resulted from solid efforts in all phases of the game from special teams, puck controlling excellence on offensive and a solid defensive effort in front of goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos, who recorded 26 saves in earning his fifth win of the season.

“We played great tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “Offensively, we were patient in the offensive zone, we got on the forecheck and were first on pucks, and we got traffic to the net, and the result was 40 shots and eight goals. We watched a lot of film on Wichita and saw what we could do better in the offensive zone. The best defense is your offense and we showed that tonight.”