Rush break skid with 4-3 win over Thunder

The month of December hasn’t been kind to Rapid City as the Rush came into Friday night having dropped six of seven during the Christmas season.
With a chance to use the weekend series against the Wichita Thunder to add a more pleasant note to the final month of the decade, the Rush did just that Friday night with a 4-3 victory.
The outcome greatly aided by a big night by the “Tylers” as Tyler Coulter tallied two goals and Tyler Poulsen added another as Rapid City captured a much-needed win at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena.
The win didn’t come without a bit of trepidation, however, as Wichita bounced back from a 4-0 deficit and scored two third period goals to add a bit of tension to the waning moments.
Coulterscored the first of two Rush first period goals tapping in a deflection of a Darien Romanko shot on a 2-on-1 opportunity. The goal was Coulter’s 11th of the season while Romanko’s assist in the rookie’s first appearance in a Rush uniform. Myles McGurty earned a helper on the goal as well.
The Tyler’s doubled with 7:26 remaining in the opening frame as Poulsen added a second Rush goal with 7:26 remaining in the period, cleaning up in front of the net with a wrister far post. Keegan Howdeshell and Dexter Dancs assisted on the tally.
The Tyler point parade lapped over into the second period as Coulter added his second goal of the night, and 12th of the season, 5:40 into the period. He wristed home a loose puck resulting from a Poulsen shot to up the lead to 3-0.
“The first was a good shot from the point, and then the new guy Romo (Romanko) made a good bump play to the side of the net, and I had the whole net to look at, and the second one came off a good pass from Poulsen,” Coulter said. “It really puts our team at ease coming back from the break. And to shake the rust off with two goals in the first period was huge for us.”
Rush captain Peter Quenneville got in on the action 58 seconds later with a backdoor conversion of a Gennaro pass. Gennaro and Legault assisted Quenneville’s 14th goal of the season.
Wichita finally got on the board with 9:57 remaining on a Cameron Hebig goal that came an instant after the Rush had successfully killed off a Thunder power play. Tyler Parks did yeoman work between the posts with 12 saves in the period as Rapid City struggled at times to clear the zone.
“There was no better way to come off that losing streak than to come out and play like we did tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “We got some help from Gennaro coming down from Tucson and Romanko, who I just picked up before Christmas played great. It’s good to get reinforcements and we played great particularly coming out strong in the first period.”
Though up 4-1, the Rush likely felt a bit of apprehension heading into the final period as Wichita overcame a Rush 3-1 lead in one of Wichita’s two games (no losses) over Rapid City this season.
After killing off a couple of penalties, including a 5-on-3 Thunder opportunity, Wichita added a couple of goals, drawing to within 4-3 with 32 second remaining.
“I was a little disappointed with how we played after jumping out to the 4-0 lead,” Tetrault said. “The guys started cheating a little bit thinking it was going to be point night and we let them hang around, but overall I liked the effort from the guys tonight.”
Parks earned his eighth win of the season, stopping 31 of 34 shots.
Rapid City (16-11-3-0) and Wichita (14-14-5-0) wrap up the weekend series on Saturday night at 7:05.