Rush break skid with 4-3 win over Thunder

“The first was a good shot from the point, and then the new guy Romo (Romanko) made a good bump play to the side of the net, and I had the whole net to look at, and the second one came off a good pass from Poulsen,” Coulter said. “It really puts our team at ease coming back from the break. And to shake the rust off with two goals in the first period was huge for us.”

Rush captain Peter Quenneville got in on the action 58 seconds later with a backdoor conversion of a Gennaro pass. Gennaro and Legault assisted Quenneville’s 14th goal of the season.

Wichita finally got on the board with 9:57 remaining on a Cameron Hebig goal that came an instant after the Rush had successfully killed off a Thunder power play. Tyler Parks did yeoman work between the posts with 12 saves in the period as Rapid City struggled at times to clear the zone.

“There was no better way to come off that losing streak than to come out and play like we did tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “We got some help from Gennaro coming down from Tucson and Romanko, who I just picked up before Christmas played great. It’s good to get reinforcements and we played great particularly coming out strong in the first period.”