The Rapid City Rush dropped their second straight close battle with Allen, falling to the Americans 4-3 Saturday night at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.
The Rush, who fell 3-2 in overtime Friday night to the Americans, led only once Saturday, and that was 1-0 when Giovanni Fiore opened the scoring with a goal at the 10:18 mark of the first period.
Allen would go on to score three unanswered goals and lead 4-2 before the Rush came back late in the third period.
After Fiore's goal, the Americans tied the game when Oliver Archambault got the puck past Rapid City goaltender Merrick Madsen, assisted by Spencer Asuchak and Ben Owen 13:56 into the game.
With a minute and a half until the end of the opening period, Allen took its first lead on a power play goal by Asuchak, assisted by Les Lancaster and Archambault,
After a scoreless second period, the Americans took a 3-1 lead five minutes into the third when Jared VanWormer scored with an assist from Jordan Topping and Brett Pollok.
The Rush finally got back on the scoreboard at the 11:32 mark on a power-play goal by Tyler Coulter, assisted by Ryker Killins.
The Rapid City momentum, however, was short-lived as Allen responded just 26 seconds later on Archambault's second goal of the game. He was assisted by Asuchak and Lancaster.
At the 16:39 mark, the Rush battled back and got a power-play goal by Fiore — his second of the game — assisted by Peter Quenneville.
But that was as close as the Rush would get as Allen goaltender Zach Sawchenko thwarted Rapid City the rest of the way.
The Rush, despite the loss, out-shot the Americans 42-28, including 18-7 in the third period.
Sawchenko got the win, stopping 39 of the 42 shots. Madsen stopped 24 shots for the Rush.
Rapid City, 5-2-2-0 with 12 points, will look to bounce back today in Tulsa against the Tulsa Oilers with a 3:05 p.m. start.