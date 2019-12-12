The shutout loss to Utah on Saturday snapping a nine-game season opening home winning streak may have left a lingering side effect as the Rapid City Rush appeared to come out flat on Wednesday night and suffered the consequences, falling to the visiting Wheeling Nailers 4-3 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Despite the setback, the crowd was treated to a boatload of excitement in the back-and-forth affair.
In the opening period, fans who had dallied in the concession line missed the scoring as both goals came in the first 67 seconds of action. The Rush lit the lamp 44 seconds into the contest and Wheeling answered 23 seconds later.
Defenseman Chris Leibinger tallied his first goal of the season, a blast from the blueline off a pass from behind the net by Keeghan Howdeshell (sixth assist). Kevin Hancock has an assist as well in his first appearance of the year. For the Nailers, Alex Butcher converted a wrister from the low slot passed Rush goalie Tyler Parks.
The remainder of the period was rather sedate by comparison with both teams failing to capitalize on single power play chances though Wheeling forechecking created some solid scoring chances.
“We knew they would come out hard and that they are a good team,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “So we weren’t surprised we were just out of sync.”
Wheeling had the better of play in the scoreless second period, outshooting the Rush (16-7) and engineering a number of odd-man rushes. Fortunately Parks (37-of-41 saves on the night) was up to the task, including a two-minute stretch following a Chris Leibinger departure due to a charging call. Included among the gems were back-to-back saves on Nailer wristers from the low slot.
Defensive lapses triggered off errant passes contributed to the Rush difficulty in clearing the zone.
“We can’t even make passes tape-to-tape and guys are yelling at each other on the bench and that must stop,” Tetrault said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves; we just have to buckle down and it starts with practice tomorrow. It’s gut-check time for everyone here. We are throwing away valuable points especially here at home.
That the Rush were outshot should not be a surprise as the Rush minus margin (-152 less shots in all games is the third largest deficit in the ECHL. Fortunately, being on the low end hasn’t proven decisive. In the team’s 15 victories, the Rush have been outshot in 13 of those contests. Nor have shots on goal been telling in terms of success. Of the 13 teams with a negative number, six sport winning records including league leader Allen (-32).
A ho-hum third period? In a Rapid City Rush home game?
Not hardly.
And in a period much like the first, goals came in bunches.
Wheeling started the scoring jamboree, taking a 2-1 lead on a Blake Siebenaler goal with 11:41 remaining. The Rush quickly responded 40 seconds later when Tyler Poulsen stick-handled into open space mid-slot and wristed the puck into the net to the glove side of goalie Jordan Ruby to even the score at 2-all.
The Nailers had the answer on the tit-for-tat night scoring with 8:56 remaining on a goal on Cam Brown’s eighth goal of the season to put the Nailers up 3-2.
This time the Rush waiting until the 2:40 mark to draw even this time on a Trey Phillips goal knocking in a loose puck in the front of the net to tie the game at 3-3 though the tie would be short-lived as 36 seconds later Wheeling’s Nick Saracino netted the game winner with 2:06 remaining.
A Wheeling penalty with a 1:24 remaining gave the Rush a power play opportunity in the waning minutes though pulling Parks and setting up a 6-on-4-man advantage in the final seconds failed to produce an equalizer.
“We did have 20 shots in the third period, but you can’t wait until the last 10 minutes to start playing hockey. It’s got to start when the puck drops Friday,” Tetrault said. “This had been going on for a week or two and it’s disconcerting. We are getting outworked and outhustled in every aspect of the game. We go and tie it up in every game and then they come back and score in the next shift. We are just inconsistent in our play right now. The guys are getting a little too comfortable around here probably because we got away with some wins and we are getting complacent. We are going to have a hard practice tomorrow that’s for sure.
The Rush (15-7-3-0) and Nailers (10-10-4-0) continue this week’s three-game series on Friday night (7:05).