Rush edge Fuel with two late goals

The Rapid City Rush opened their weekend road trip with a win as they used a pair of goals in the final two minutes of regulation to earn a 5-3 victory over the Indy Fuel Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind.

With the game tied at three goals apiece going into the final minutes of regulation, Stephane Legault lit the lamp on an assist from Tanner Karty to give Rapid City the lead with a minute, 32 seconds remaining.

A little over a minute later, Karty would score an unassisted goal on an empty netter to put the game away.

The Rush got out to an early start as Brennan Saulnier scored on assists from Legault and Myles McGurty at the 6:12 mark of the first period.

A Jack Ramsey goal in the 15th minute tied the game for Indy, before Keeghan Howdeshell, on an assist from Jalen Smereck, gave the Rush the 2-1 advantage to close out the scoring in the opening period.

The Fuel tied the game in the second minute of the second period on a goal from Jake Schultz, but Rapid City had an answer 27 seconds later as Ryker Killins found the back of the net on assists from Karty and Legault.