The Rapid City Rush closed out a weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on a positive note, despite losing the first two games.
The Rush jumped ahead in the first period and had a solid defensive outing on their way to a 4-2 victory at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday night.
Unlike Friday night’s matchup, the Rush got the scoring started when Zach Fischer scored on an assist from Chris Leibinger in the 11th minute of the opening period.
Rapid City would add to that early lead a little over six minutes later as Darby Llewellyn found the back of the net on assists from Leibinger and Fischer.
In the 19th minute of the first period, Fischer scored his second goal of the contest when he took passes from Dylan Quaile and Richard Coyne to give the Rush a 3-0 advantage heading into the second period.
Rapid City was aggressive on the offensive end in the opening period, outshooting the Gladiators 9-4.
The role of aggressor changed in the second period as Atlanta took 16 shots to just six for the Rush. It showed, though, as the Gladiators got on the board for the first time when Nick Bligh scored on assists from Filip Pyrochta and Joseph Widmar.
Atlanta cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 13th minute as Matt Lane scored on assists from Pyrochta and Zach Malatesta.
The Rush put the game out of reach with 28 seconds remaining in regulation when Cedric Montminy scored an empty-net goal.
The Gladiators finished the game with a big shot advantage, including 20-3 in the final 20 minutes.
Newly acquired goaltender, Brad Barone, had an instant impact Rapid City as he held the Gladiators to just a pair of goals on 40 attempted shots.
The Rush (21-27) return to action Thursday night when they head to Wichita to take on the Thunder.