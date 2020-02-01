Rush edge Steelheads in Idaho

After dropping a tough overtime decision in Idaho on Friday night, the Rapid City Rush bounced back Saturday as it scored a 2-1 victory over the Steelheads at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The first 30 minutes of Saturday’s matchup was fairly uneventful, with both teams having a hard time finding the net.

Rapid City outshot the Steelheads 8-6 in the first period, but couldn’t generate a score.

Idaho was the aggressor in the second period, but it wouldn’t matter as Rapid City broke the scoreless tie when Darian Romanko scored on assists from Jalen Smereck and Brennan Saulnier in the 10th minute.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After neither team was able to score again for the next 16 minutes, the Rush extended their lead to 2-0 in the seventh minute of the third period on a Chris Leibinger goal, assisted by Tanner Karty and Romanko.

The Steelheads cut into Rapid City’s lead in the 13th minute when Colby McCauley lit the lamp on assists from Colton Saucerman and Kyle Schempp.

The Rush held off anymore scoring attempts from Idaho in the final seven minutes to put the game away.