Tyler Parks was huge in net for Rapid City, stopping 50 shots as the Rush closed their road-trip with a 2-1 shootout win over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday nigh in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Rapid City was outshot 51-27 but was still able to get the win.
Fort Wayne held a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game, as Marc-Olivier Roy scored 13 minutes and 58 seconds into the game. He was assisted by Trey Philips.
Neither team scored in the second period, but Rapid City struck in the third.
Richard Coyne scored 6:48 into the period on an assist from Cedric Montminy, and regulation ended with the score still tied at one.
Overtime was scoreless as well, and both teams went to a shootout.
The shootout was over after three rounds. Justin Faryna started the shootout with a goal, and Shawn Szydlowski was turned away by Parks. Fort Wayne followed up with a goal from J.C. Campagna, and Rapid City also followed with a goal from Pierre-Luc Mercier.
As he had done all night, Parks turned away a shot from Brady Shaw to end the game with a win.
Rapid City, 18-24-4-3 with 43 points, will return to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center after being on the road for the last six games. The Rush went 2-2-1-1 on the road trip.