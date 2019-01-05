The Rapid City Rush used strong special teams to stop a five-game skid and earn a split with a 4-1 win on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks Saturday.
Rapid City was 3-of-7 on power plays and killed all seven penalties it had to face.
The scoring started in the first period with 10 minutes and 2 seconds gone by, when Andrew Radjenovic deflected a shot from Riley Weselowski while the Rush were on a power play to get on the board. Josh Elmes was also credited with the assist.
The first period ended with Rapid City leading 1-0.
In the second period the Rush scored another power play goal 4:34 into the frame when Tyler Paulsen found the back of the net on assists from Pierre-Luc Mercier and Weselowski.
Kansas City was able to get on the board with a short handed goal 10:13 into the period. Greg Betzold scored on assists from Mark Cooper and Nate Widman. The period ended with Rapid City.
The Rush put things away for good in the third period. On another power play with 6:48 left in the game, Radjenovic deflected another shot, this time from Mercier, to make it 3-1. Dylan Quaile was also credited with the assist.
With 1:15 left Mercier was able to score an empty net goal to really put the game on ice.
Tyler Parks had a solid night in net for Rapid City, finishing with 35 saves.Ben Halford ended with 22 saves for the Mavericks.
The Rush are now 15-17-2-3 with 35 points. They will be in action again Tuesday on the road against the Tulsa Oilers, the puck will drop at 6:05 p.m.