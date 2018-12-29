The Idaho Steelheads once again jumped on Rapid City for a 6-1 win over the Rush Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Friday night the Steelheads dominated the Rush, winning 9-1.
Idaho scored first once again, and utilized that momentum to jump out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Elgin Pearce notched his first of two in the frame (Kale Kessy and Kyle Schempp had the assists). Nearly two minutes later at 14:10, Pearce earned his second when he finished with a backhander by Michael Bitzer to make it 2-0 Steelheads (Tyler Schempp and Brad McClure assisted).
Just 43 seconds later, A.J. White took a Tony Calderone pass and fired a shot that was deflected by a stick over Bitzer to extend the Steelheads advantage to 3-0 with 5:07 left in the period (Calderone and Kessy assisted). The goal prompted the substitution of Adam Carlson into the game for Bitzer, who allowed three goals on eight shots in 14:53 of play. Carlson stopped both shots he saw in 5:07 of relief in the first.
Alexander Dahl added to the Steelheads lead with a shot past Carlson’s glove to give Idaho a 4-0 advantage with 13:23 played in the second (the goal was unassisted). Moments later, Riley Weselowski got the Rush on the board to slow the Steelheads scoring down. With 4:23 left in the second (Andrew Radjenovic and Blake Heinrich assisted, the latter earning his first assist as a pro).
In a penalty-filled third, Idaho scored twice on the power play to end the game. McClure scored in a five-minute major power play when Reid Petryk fired a pass in the slot to McClure, the latter of which finished with a one-timer to make it 5-1 with 5:56 played in the third (Petryk and Nolan Gluchowski assisted). Gluchowski finished the scoring entries on a five-on-three power play goal on a shot that rocketed off the back bar to bring the game to the final score of 6-1 with 4:04 left in the game (Petryk and McClure assisted).
Bitzer suffered the loss, stopping 5 of 8 shots in 14:53 of play (3-6-0-1). Carlson stopped 17 of 20 shots in 45:07 of relief.
The Rush close out their series against the Steelheads on New Year’s Eve on Monday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Premier Home Mortgage Ice.