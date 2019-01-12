The Tulsa Oliers for a three-point night from Ryan Tesink for a a 5-1 win Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to in the final meeting between both teams this season, with each team claiming three wins in the six matchups.
Tulsa provided the only goal of the first period, but it came with plenty of offensive chances for the Rush. Tesink scored with 4:52 remaining in the opening period on the power play, rifling a shot from down the near wall over the shoulder of Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to make it 1-0 after one frame (Steve Kaunisto had the lone assist).
At the start of the second period Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault was ejected, and assistant coach Nello Ferrara commanded the bench for the remainder of the game. Charlie Sampair doubled Tulsa’s advantage in another one-goal period in the second period.
Tulsa struck twice in quick fashion to separate further from the Rush as the game ended. Just 31 seconds into the third, Adam Pleskach was left wide open in the slot area, and buried a Tesink east-west pass for a one-timer by Carlson to extend the lead to 3-0 (Tesink had the lone assist). Exactly 2:12 later, Tesink was left open on the far side of the ice and entered the Rush zone all alone, finishing for his second tally of the night with a laser over Carlson’s shoulder to make it a 4-0 Oilers advantage (Pleskach and Ian McNulty assisted).
Ferrara pulled Carlson for an extra-attacker with less than seven minutes left, and after a shot that was stopped by traffic, Kyle Rhodes scored into the empty net, capping off Oilers scoring with a 5-0 lead with 6:29 left in the game (the goal was unassisted).
Michael Turner ended the Oilers shutout on the final power play of the game for the Rush, extending the team’s streak of games with a goal on the man-advantage to six contests. With 4:42 left in the game, Chris Leibinger took a pass from Darby Llewellyn behind the net, and found Turner in the low slot with an east-west pass. Turner buried it behind Devin Williams to bring the game to its final score of 5-1 (Leibinger and Llewellyn assisted).