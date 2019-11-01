After winning five games in a row, the Rapid City Rush looked to continue that streak Friday night when they opened a weekend road series with the Allen Americans.
Allen had different plans as it scored an overtime goal to earn a 3-2 victory over Rapid City at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.
Although the opening period was fairly uneventful for both offenses, the Americans kicked off the scoring in the 16th minute when Alex Guptill snuck the puck past Tyler Parks on an assist from Tyler Sheehy.
The Rush had an immediate answer to open the second period as Tyler Coulter took a pass from Ryker Killins and found the back of the net to tie it at one goal apiece with 18 minutes remaining.
Less than four minutes later, the Americans regained the lead on a goal from Dmitry Sokolov, assisted by Gabriel Gagne and Guptill.
Allen kept up the pressure the rest of the period as it out-shot Rapid City 18-14 in the second stanza.
The Rush became the aggressor in the third, leading to a game-tying goal by Tyler Poulson in the eighth minute on assists from Stephane Legault and Killins.
Neither team was able to find the net the rest of the way as the game went into overtime.
In the fourth minute of the extra period, the Americans scored the equalizer as Gagne knocked it in on an assist from Spencer Asuchak to put the game away.
Both teams finished with a pair of shots in overtime, but Allen finished with the overall advantage, out-shooting the Rush 42-39.
Alex Rauter paced Rapid City with seven shot attempts, while Gage Torrel finished with five.
The Rush (5-1-2-0) will have a shot to avenge Friday night’s loss when they take on the Americans to close out the series tonight at 6:05 p.m.
College Roundup
College Volleyball
Regis drops Black Hills State in straight sets
The Black Hills State volleyball team fought hard, but ultimately couldn’t keep up as it dropped a 3-0 decision to Regis University Friday night in Spearfish.
The Rangers opened the match with a 25-14 first set win, before sealing the deal with 25-23 and 26-24 victories in the next two.
Kindra Cerrone led the way for BHSU with 10 kills, while Tess Thomas and Laurel Lech finished with 15 assists apiece.
Haedyn Rhoades led the Yellow Jackets in digs with 24.
Black Hills State (10-12) hosts Colorado Christian tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Yellow Jackets shut out by UC-Colorado Springs
The Black Hills State women’s soccer team opened the weekend with a tough matchup as it suffered a 4-0 loss to the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Mountain Lions kicked off the scoring in the sixth minute on an unassisted goal from Aleesa Muir. Amelia Junge added to the early lead with a goal of her own in the 39th minute.
A goal from Shanade Hopcraft in the 50th minute, followed by another from Kaitlin Hinkle in the 76th closed out the scoring for UCCS.
Black Hills State (3-11-1) will close out the regular season Sunday when it travels to Denver to take on Metropolitan State.
Men’s Soccer
Orediggers run past Hardrockers
The No. 18 ranked Colorado School of Mines men's soccer team defeated the South Dakota School of mines Hardrockers, 4-0, during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match at Sioux Park Stadium Friday afternoon.
Orediggers Talon Stanley, Ben Overholt and Baptiste Debuire scored goals for the visitors while Patrick Allan, Ian Kugler and Adam Kindorf chipped in the assists.
Colorado School of Mines (12-3-2, 10-1-2 RMAC) held the Hardrockers (3-11-1, 2-10-1 RMAC) to no shot attempts over the 90 minutes. Meanwhile, the Orediggers racked up 18 shots and put 10 of those shots on target.
The Hardrockers will close out the season when they host the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Women's College Basketball
Mines falls to Idaho State in exhibition
The Idaho State women's basketball team defeated the South Dakota School of Mines 68-46 in an exhibition game Friday night in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Bengals led the Hardrockers 38-24 at halftime. Idaho State shot 60 percent from the 3-point line in the first half.
Ryan Weiss led the 'Rockers with 12 points, Anna Haugen added eight points and eight rebounds and Anna Combalia finished with seven points.
Mines opens the regular season Nov. 9 at home against Waldorff (Iowa) University.