It was a goal 90 seconds into the game and two goals in the third period that downed the Rapid City Rush at the hands of the Allen Americans Sunday afternoon in Texas.
The Americans topped the Rush 3-1 as Rapid City fell to 0-2 on its weekend road trip.
The scoring started early for Allen, as Josh Atkinson scored 1:38 into the game with assists from Adam Miller and Alexandre Ranger.
The Rush responded later in the first period, when Dylan Qualie scored with the help of Tyler Paulson and Cedric Montiminy. The first period ended with the score tied at one.
The second period didn't feature any goals, but the Americans got things going again early in the third period.
Braylon Shmyr scored an unassisted goal 3:14 into the fame, and with 28 seconds remaining Allen added an insurance, empty net goal from Zach Pochiro that was also unassisted.
The Americans outshot the Rush 32-30. In net for Allen, C.J. Motte stopped 29-of-30 shots while for Rapid City, Tyler Parks stopped 29-of-31 shots.
The Rush fell to 22-29-5-3 with 52 points. They begin a three game series with the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday that continues Friday and Saturday from the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Rapid City has 13 games remaining and is currently 10 points behind the Kansas City Mavericks for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.