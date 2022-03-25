 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush fall to Atlanta Gladiators in shootout

  • Updated
Alec Butcher had a goal and an assist and Lukas Parik made 30 saves but the Rapid City Rush fell to the Atlanta Gladiators in a shootout, 4-3, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rush earned a point for the 12th time in their past 14 games.

Rapid City opened the scoring just over one minute into the opening period. Callum Fryer fed the puck toward the front of the net from the right wing boards and it bounced through traffic and found Butcher on the back door. Butcher slammed it into the net, putting the Rush on top, 1-0.

R1.jpg

Rapid City's Danny Battochio (far left in hat) congratulates Brett Gravelle (23) in the first period after Gravelle was credited with an assist on the Rush's first goal. Battochio is serving as the Rush's emergency back up goalie after two other goalies were called up to the AHL. Battochio is one of two players ever to have his jersey retired by the Rush.

Later in the opening period, Alden Weller dumped the puck below the goal line where Zach Court controlled it. He fed Brett Van Os in front of the net who chipped a shot over Chris Snell’s shoulder and the Rapid City lead grew to two.

R3.jpg

Rapid City forward Keegan Iverson (13) deflects a shot into the net for a power play goal to tie the game in the second period Friday night at the Monument Ice Arena.

Atlanta got its offense rolling in the second period. First, Kameron Kielly grabbed a loose puck behind the net and sent a backhanded pass to the front for Derek Nesbitt, who tapped it in to get the Gladiators on the board. Following that, the Rush turned the puck over in the neutral zone and Mitchell Hoelscher carried it in on a breakaway. Hoelscher slid the puck between the legs of Parik, tying the game at two.

Later in the period, Billy Constantinou found some open ice in the high slot and flipped a wrist shot toward the net. It navigated traffic and beat a screened Parik, giving Atlanta its first lead of the game, 3-2.

The Rush answered late in the second period while operating on a power play. Ryan Zuhlsfdorf fed Butcher at the blue line, who then sent a slap pass to Keegan Iverson in front of the net. Iverson deflected the pass over Nell’s shoulder and the game was again tied, 3-3.

R2.jpg

Rapid City forward Alec Butcher (11) celebrates scoring the first goal of the game for the Rush just over one minute into the game against Atlanta at the Monument Ice Arena Friday.

From that point on, the goaltenders stole the show. Neither team was able to score again throughout the remainder of regulation and overtime, despite multiple high-quality chances. The game eventually moved to a shootout and Nesbitt cashed in in the first round for Atlanta. That would be the only goal in the skills competition, and the Gladiators took the extra point, 4-3.

R4.jpg

Rapid City goalie Lukas Parik makes a lunging glove save in the first period of the Rush's game against Atlanta Friday in the Monument Ice Arena.

Butcher had a goal and an assist, Zuhlsdorf extended his point streak to ten games and the Rush moved to 31-21-4-5 in the shootout loss. Atlanta improved to 39-18-3-1 in the win.

The Rush and Gladiators will meet again on Saturday night in Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

