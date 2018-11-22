Brad McClure scored twice and Tomas Sholl stopped all 23 shots he saw as the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Rapid City Rush with a 3-0 win on Wednesday night.
Both teams were about thirty seconds away from a scoreless deadlock after 20 minutes of play, but McClure got the Steelheads on the board before the end of the period. With 31.7 seconds remaining in the period, A.J. White fired a shot on Rush goalie Adam Carlson that was stopped but produced a big rebound.
It came to McClure, who fired it into the empty-net to give Idaho their 1-0 lead.
Kale Kessy doubled the Steelheads lead with his first goal of the season on Idaho’s second power play of the game. With nine seconds left in the advantage, and 7:31 played in the second, Kessy deflected a Jeff King shot over Carlson to make it a 2-0 lead.
King was credited with the assist.
Under a minute into the third, McClure struck again to triple the Steelheads lead, eventually bringing the game to its final score. Just 40 seconds into the period, McClure pocketed a rebound to make it a 3-0 Steelheads advantage Steven McParland and Kyle Schempp assisted.
Sholl stopped the remaining seven shots he saw to claim his fifth career shutout.
Carlson suffered the loss, stopping 28 of 31 shots on his net.
The game was the fourth in a row between the two teams, and they will play six straight games against each other when the series wraps up over the weekend.
Rapid City is now 7-7-2-1 with 17 points and Idaho is 8-7-1-2 with 19 points and moved into fourth place in the mountain division. The Rush and the Steelheads will meet at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center tonight. The puck drops at 7 p.m.