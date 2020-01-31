Rush fall to Steelheads in OT

Idaho rallied to send the game into overtime, before stopping the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Friday night in ECHL action at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Rapid City fell to 24-17-4-0 with 52 points, while Idaho, second in the Mountain Division, moved to 25-15-3-4 with 57 points.

The Rush scored two goals in the first quarter, but could not answer the rest of the way as Idaho added single goals in the second and third, before getting the OT win.

Rapid City came out strong with 15 shots on goal in the first period, scoring at the 14:30 mark on a goal by Tyler Poulson, assisted by Brenna Saulnier and Jalen Smereck.

The Rush took a 2-0 lead two minutes later on a goal by Saulnier, assisted by Cedric Montminy.

Rapid City, however, was shut out the rest of the way by Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl, with just 12 shots in the second, third and overtime, to 35 for the Steelheads.

Idaho got on the board 14:52 in the second on a goal by A.J. White, assisted by Brett Supinski and Will Merchant.

Early in the third, the Steelheads tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Brady Norrish, assisted by Anthony Mellis and Marc-Oliver Roy.