After picking up a win over Idaho on Wednesday, the Rapid City Rush looked to continue that trend when they played the Steelheads on the second night of a three game road trip.
Despite falling behind the second period and battling back, Rapid City fell short in a 4-3 shootout loss to Idaho at CenturyLink Arena in Boise on Friday night.
With the shootout loss, and a Kansas City loss to Toledo, the Rush still remain in the playoff hunt, now four points behind the Mavericks with three games left. If Kansas City wins their next game, or Rapid City loses Saturday in regulation, then the Rush will be eliminated from the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Rush got the scoring started in the early moments of the opening period when Tyler Poulsen scored on assists from Darby Llewellyn and Zach Fischer.
The rest of the first period was a defensive struggle as Rapid City carried a 1-0 advantage into the second period, despite being outshot 11-8.
Idaho remained the aggressor in the second period and tied the game at a goal apiece on a Spencer Naas goal at the 42 second mark.
A little over five minutes later, the Steelheads took their first lead of the night as Ondrej Vala found the back of the net on assists from Alexander Dahl and Steven McParland.
At the 12:06 mark of the period, Idaho took a 3-1 advantage when Elgin Pearce scored on assists from Kyle Schempp and Jeff King.
The Steelheads finished the second period with a 15-10 advantage in shooting.
The Rush fought their way back into the game in the third period, starting with a Cedric Montminy goal in the third minute.
With a little over two minutes to play in regulation, Rapid City tied the game at 3-all when Llewellyn and Poulson found Dylan Quaile for a goal.
Neither team could find the net overtime and the game went to a shootout.
The Steelheads took back the lead and ultimately closed out the contest as McParland and Henrik Samuelsson scored in the shootout.
Adam Carlson started in the net for Rapid City and stopped 32 of the 35 attempted shots for Idaho.
The Rush (28-32-5-3) will look to bounce back when they close out the three game road trip with Idaho tonight at 7:10 p.m.