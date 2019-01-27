It was another day of extra work for the Rapid City Rush, but after winning in a sixth round shootout Saturday night the Rush fell to the Toledo Walleye Sunday afternoon 4-3 in overtime.
Rapid City led 3-1 at the end of the second period but two goals in the third period and one in overtime sealed its fate.
The Walleye scored first, with a goal from Shane Berschbach 8 minutes and 16 seconds into the game. He was assisted by Matt Register and Tyler Spezia.
The Rush responded with a goal 38 seconds later, Matt Harrington lit the lamp with the help of Chris Leibinger and Brandon Fehd. The period ended with the score tied at one.
The second period got started with a Rapid City goal 4:18 into the frame, with assists from Darby Llewellyn and Alec Baer. The Rush scored another goal in the second, Saturday night's hero Cedric Montimy scored with assists from Llewellyn and Justin Faryna 8:54 into the period.
Toledo struck back with a goal from Tyler Spezia 8:44 into the period with assists from A.J. Jenks and Marcus Crawford. The Walleye tied the game 16:54 into the period when Hunter Smith scored on assists from Justin Kea and Register.
The overtime period was over quickly, 1:31 into the frame Crawford scored with assists from Greg Wolfe and T.J. Hensick to secure the two points.
Rapid City ended its series with Toledo securing four of the possible six points.
The Rush are now 17-22-4-3 with 41 points. They will take on the Kansas City Mavericks on the road Wednesday.