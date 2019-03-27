The Rapid City Rush picked up an important win in its late-season push to make the ECHL playoffs, stopping Idaho 5-3 Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.
With a Kansas City regulation loss to Cincinnati, the Rush now trail the Mavericks by five points for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division with four games remaining.
Cedric Montminy, Justin Faryna and Garrett Klotz led the way with multi-point outings, while Dexter Dancs scored his first professional goal and Adam Carlson added 45 saves.
For the first time this series, the Rush scored first. On a mad scramble in front of the Rush net, the defense cleared the puck into the Steelheads zone, and Dancs was slashed with a path to the net, and awarded a penalty shot. Dancs beat Idaho goalie Tomas Sholl on the penalty shot for a 1-0 lead with 11:56 gone by in the contest.
Idaho tied the game up moments later when Will Merchant took advantage of a Rush defensive zone turnover, picking up A.J. White’s rebound and slamming it by Carlson to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:58 left in the first period (White had the lone assist).
Brandon Fehd put the Rush back in lead in the final minute of the first period when his shot was deflected by an Idaho defender and past Sholl, putting the Rush on top 2-1 with 51.5 seconds left in the first (Klotz and Zach Fischer assisted).
Montminy scored the only goal of the second period on a rebound shot with 5:22 remaining in the period (Faryna had the lone assist).
Idaho came back as A.J. White scored five minutes into the final period (Eric Sweetman and Elgin Pearce assisted). Moments later, Montminy struck again on a loose puck in the Steelheads zone, batting a backhand by Sholl for his second of the contest to re-establish the two-goal lead at 4-2 with 10:30 left in the game (Klotz had the lone assist).
Idaho came right back with a power play goal from Kyle Schempp to make it a 4-3 game with 9:15 left in regulation (Norrish and Nolan Gluchowski assisted). Despite an empty net and extra-attacker late, the Steelheads couldn’t muster a tying goal, and surrendered an empty-netter to Faryna with 5.3 seconds left.
Carlson stooped 45 of 48 shots forthe victory (20-16-3-2). With the win, Carlson becomes the first Rush goaltender to earn20 wins in a season since Danny Battochio did so in his final year in the 2015-16 ECHL campaign.
The two teams meet again Friday in Boise at 7:10 p.m.
Mines women's hoops sign Italian guard
South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball head coach Ryan Larsen has announces the signing of junior transfer Francesca Facchini to the Hardrocker women’s roster for the 2019-20 season.
Facchini is a 5-foot-8-inch guard originally from Genova, Italy. She spent the last two seasons playing for the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This past season as a sophomore, Faccini averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She shot 33.1 percent from the field, including 24.3 percent from three-point range and made good on 80.7 percent of her free throw attempts.
“Fracesca is a very skilled player that can play either point guard or off the ball,” Larsen said. “She can score at all three levels and can score from either the point guard or off-guard position.”
Sturgis baseball stops Douglas
Sturgis rolled to an 9-2 win over Douglas Wednesday in high school baseball action in Sturgis.
The Scoopers scored three runs in the second inning and put the game away with two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Alec Keffeler led Sturgis with two hits, while Dylan Gillespie knocked in a pair of runs. The Scoopers had 11 his by 10 different players. Carl Nash, the first of four pitchers, got the win for Sturgis with three shutout innings.
Austin Taylor knocked in the lone run for the Patriots, 0-2.
Sturgis hosts the South Dakota School of Mines club team Saturday in a doubleheader, while Douglas hosts Mitchell Saturday in a twinbill at McKeague Field.