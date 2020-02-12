Rush get 1-0 win over Americans in morning contest

“I practice that a lot and like those type of goals,” said Montimy, the Rush assistant captain. “I got a good bounce from the boards and the puck came back, and that is something I like to work on in practice and it paid off today.”

The goal came off a couple of lengthy Rush possessions in the Allen zone.

“I think the biggest difference today was our forecheck,” Montminy added. “The guys were making the hits and separating guys from the puck and working the puck from low to high and taking shots on net.”

That Montminy’ tally stood up was made possible by a superior effort between the posts by Rush goalie Merrick Madsen, who came into the game at the beginning of the second period in relief of starter Gordon Defiel, who was unable to continue due to illness.

“Even on the games that you aren’t starting, you are supposed to be ready to go, and I went through everything this morning as if I was playing,” said Madsen, who stopped all 21 shots faced in sharing the split shutout with Defiel (eight saves). I knew Gordy didn’t necessarily feel the best, and I had to be ready, though I didn’t know I was going out until right before the puck dropped.”