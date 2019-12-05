The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that the team has acquired goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.
Sakellaropoulos comes to the Rush in the midst of his third season as a professional. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound net-minder currently holds a 2-4-0-0 record in 7 games with the Norfolk Admirals this season along with a 3.87 GAA and .886 SV%.
A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sakellaropoulos enjoyed a breakout season in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder last year. In upstate New York, he went 19-6-4-1 in 33 games with 3 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA, and .915 SV%. He appeared in an additional three playoff games for the Thunder, going 1-2-0 in those contests. For his efforts, he earned three call-ups to the AHL with the Binghamton Devils, Utica Comets, and Springfield Thunderbirds, going 0-2-0 with the latter in a pair of appearances. Lifetime in the ECHL, he boasts a record of 21-11-4-1 in 44 games with a 2.76 GAA and .909 SV%.
The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, hosting the Utah Grizzlies on tonight and Saturday. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m.
National Finals Rodeo underway in Vegas
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the yearender for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and is widely acknowledged to be the world’s premier rodeo, got underway Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The annual event is telecast to more than 55 million households on CBS Sports Network.
The top 15 contestants in the standard rodeo events – bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping (headers and heelers), saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, WPRA barrel racing and bull riding – qualify to compete at the Wrangler NFR based on money won during the regular season.
Among the West River Cowboys and cowgirls expected to compete include Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, Buffalo barrel racer Jessica Routier and Faith saddle bronc rider J.J. Elshere.
The Wrangler NFR consists of 10 rounds – one round on each of 10 consecutive days; each contestant competes once each day. Cowboys and barrel racers earn money by placing first through sixth in any round, and pick up more money by placing first through eighth in the average (cumulative times or points earned during the 10 rounds). At the end of each Wrangler NFR, there are two champions in each event (four for team roping): the average winner, who won the Wrangler NFR by having the best cumulative time or score for that event over the 10 rounds, and the world champion, who finished the year with the most money (including what he or she earned at the Wrangler NFR). For each event, the average winner and world champion may be the same person or different people.