Rush get goaltender Kozun from Indy Fuel

The Rapid City Rush have acquired goaltender Taran Kozun from the Indy Fuel for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.
Kozun comes to the Rush in the midst of his second season of professional hockey, despite his rookie status due to games played. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound net-minder began the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks, suffering an overtime loss in his only appearance. Following his release from the Mavericks, he went to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and suffered a shootout loss in his only appearance on against Birmingham. Kozun then earned a call-up to the Indy Fuel, and won his only appearance against the Tulsa Oilers, stopping all but two of 43 shots.
A native of Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Kozun returned to professional hockey this season following three seasons of Canadian college hockey with USports’ University of Saskatchewan. As the net-minder of the Huskies, he posted a career record of 41-6-2 in 50 games with 11 shutouts, a 1.85 GAA and .928 SV%. In each of his final two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Kozun was named USports and USports West Goaltender of the Year, and a USports West and USports All-Canadian First Team selection.
Before beginning his Canadian college career, Kozun originally turned professional with the Utah Grizzlies in 2015-16, going 4-3-0 with one shutout in nine appearances, while also making stops with the Missouri Mavericks, Manchester Monarchs, and the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Prior to his first professional stint, he played parts of four WHL seasons with the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds, compiling a career record of 64-52-15 in 135 games with 10 shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .912 SV%.
The Rush now transition to their annual “Stock Show Road Trip,” which takes them through three cities for six games over the next two weeks. The trip begins Friday against the Wichita Thunder, with puck drop slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at INTRUST Bank Arena.