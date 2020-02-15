Rush get huge home series win against Allen, 3-2

Should the Rapid City Rush earn a spot in the ECHL playoffs, the Saturday night 3-2 win over the league leading Allen Americans will stand out as one of the signature efforts toward propelling them into the team’s first playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season.

Trailing early after surrendering two first period power-play goals, the Rush rallied to draw even in the second period and then brought the large crowd on hand to celebrate First Responders Night to its feet when Darian Romanko scored the game winner with 2:20 remaining in the final period.

The game winner, a wrister of a loose puck in the low slot, was Romanko’s second goal of the night and fifth of the season in his 20th game in a Rush uniform. And undoubtedly his two biggest to date, both of which came by crashing the net and poking in loose pucks.

“My first goal was off on an entry. Karty has the puck on the wall and I was driving the middle and he passed it to me and I tipped it and it bounced off the goalie’s pad and I whacked it in,” said a very happy Romanko. “And on the second, I won the face-off and we had a bump play going and we executed well and got down the ice and Paulsen shot it and it was deflected and their guy tried to flip it out and I gloved it down and put it in the net.”