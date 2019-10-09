The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that the Tucson Roadrunners, have sent defenseman Ryker Killins and goaltender Erik Källgren to the team ahead of their first road trip of the season.
In a separate transaction, the Rush have traded Scott Dornbrock to the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.
Killins signed a contract with the Rush’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, earlier this offseason. His rights came to the Rush in a future considerations trade with the South Carolina Stingrays, with whom he received his first experience in professional hockey last season. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound blue-liner recorded three goals, six assists and nine points in 14 games, along with a +7 rating. He followed up his regular season with an additional assist while playing in all five Stingrays playoff contests.
Prior to turning professional, the Wawa, Ontario native played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the Ferris State Bulldogs, where he earned career totals of 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points in 102 games. He was twice named to the WCHA’s All-Academic Team (2017, 2018), won the 2016 WCHA Championship, and was named to the WCHA Third All-Star Team as a junior in 2018.
Källgren comes to the Rush following a relief appearance with the Roadrunners on Oct. 6 at San Antonio, stopping both shots he saw in 8:34 of relief. The 6-”, 200-pound net-minder recently completed his fourth full season in the Allsveskan in Sweden with AIK, and posted an 18-12-0 record with 5 shutouts, a 2.02 GAA, and a .920 SV% in 32 games. Källgren finished his Swedish career with a 56-44-0 record in 105 games with 9 shutouts, a 2.39 GAA, and a .910 SV%.
The Rush begin the 2019-20 ECHL season on the road for the first five games of the year, beginning on Friday against the Allen Americans. Puck drop for the season-opening showdown is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.